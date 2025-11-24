From Kasey Shakespear, Rural Health Association of Utah

November 20, 2025 – St. George, UT — On Wednesday, November 12, the Rural Health Association of Utah (RHAU) proudly welcomed attendees from across Utah and the United States to the 2025 Annual RHAU Conference at the Dixie Convention Center in St. George. This year’s event brought together leaders, practitioners, educators, and advocates dedicated to strengthening healthcare in rural communities.

As part of its ongoing commitment to elevating excellence in rural healthcare, RHAU presented several awards honoring individuals who have made meaningful contributions to rural health. Among these recognitions is the esteemed RHAU Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to individuals whose careers have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and impact in advancing healthcare in Utah’s rural and frontier communities. Recipients are celebrated for their leadership, their commitment to addressing the unique challenges of rural healthcare delivery, and the lasting legacy they leave in expanding access, quality, and services for underserved regions.

RHAU is pleased to announce that Melissa Veater of Panguitch, Utah, has been named the 2025 RHAU Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. Melissa, a substance use and mental illness prevention specialist and Prevention Coordinator for Iron, Kane, Garfield, and Beaver Counties, has dedicated more than 22 years to improving behavioral health in rural Utah. Even when federal funding cuts threatened to eliminate her position, she continued serving her communities—supplementing her income and returning full-time when funding was restored—demonstrating her unwavering commitment to rural behavioral health.

Throughout her career, Melissa has worked tirelessly to expand services and build capacity in frontier communities. She has helped establish community prevention coalitions, secured millions of dollars in grants, and supported the implementation of evidence-based programs that have reduced risk factors and substance use across the region. Her leadership has helped bring full-time behavioral health professionals to communities that previously had none, leaving a profound and lasting impact on thousands of rural Utahns.

In addition, Timothy Smith of Garfield Memorial Hospital was recognized by the Utah Department of Health and Human Services Office of Primary Care and Rural Health as one of the 2025 Impact Award recipients. This honor celebrates individuals who have made notable contributions to improving rural health across the state.

Melissa and Timothy are both highly deserving of these recognitions for their outstanding contributions to strengthening health and well-being in rural Utah.

To learn more about these awards and the Rural Health Association of Utah, visit rhau.org.