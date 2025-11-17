CEDAR CITY – Hosting Central Arkansas in the final home game of the regular season, the Thunderbirds used a big fourth quarter to secure a 28-21 win on a cold, rainy night at Eccles Coliseum.

There wasn’t much action early in the game, as Central Arkansas would take the lead midway through the first period. With 8:02 on the clock, the Bears wrapped up a 64-yard drive with a touchdown to make it 7-0.

Southern Utah would get the ball to start the second quarter, driving down to the UCA 25-yard line. Facing a fourth-and-two, the T-birds gave the ball to running back Josh Dye, who ripped off a 25-yard touchdown run to tie the game just over three minutes into the period.

Southern Utah would take its first lead on its next drive, as Dye capped a 7-play, 75-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown run with just under seven minutes remaining in the half to make it 14-7.

Dye’s 24th rushing touchdown of the season set a new single-season record, surpassing Targhee Lambson’s mark of 23 from 2024.

Central Arkansas would tie things up at 14 on the next drive, and the two sides would head to the halftime break even.

Second half

The Bears would receive the ball to start the second half and would take a 21-14 lead just under three minutes into the third quarter.

Southern Utah answered on its next possession, using over seven minutes of clock before finally punching it in to tie it up at 21 with 5:10 remaining in the third. The touchdown would come once again from Dye – this time from three yards out – as he extended his record-setting mark.

SUU’s defense made UCA’s next drive a short one, as Mikey Allen recorded an interception on just the second play of the drive to give the ball back to the offense.

Nine plays and just under five minutes later, the Thunderbirds would take the 28-21 lead via a 1-yard touchdown run from quarterback Bronson Barron.

Both teams battled defensively in the fourth quarter. As neither team could get on the scoreboard, the Bears still needed a touchdown to even the score.

UCA would reach midfield, but their fourth-down play was stopped with one minute left to turn the ball back over to SUU.

The T-birds would run out the final seconds to secure their fifth straight victory, 28-21.

Josh Dye would again lead SUU offensively, totaling 181 yards and 3 touchdowns on 39 carries.

Bronson Barron would have a solid game at quarterback, finishing 20-of-26 for 204 yards and adding a rushing score and an interception.

Southern Utah was led defensively by Barron Taylor’s 8 tackles and Mikey Allen’s 6 tackles and an interception.

With the win, the Thunderbirds improve to 6-5 overall and 5-2 in United Athletic Conference play.

It is the first time the team has been over .500 since starting the season 1-0.

SUU football postgame

Up next

Southern Utah (6-5, 5-2 UAC) closes out the season with a road game at North Alabama on Saturday, Nov. 22.

The game will kick off at 12 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

