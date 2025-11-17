Election Canvass – The council set the time for the Parowan City Council election canvas on November 18, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. The purpose of the canvass is to account for every ballot cast and to ensure that each valid vote is included in the official results. The canvass enables an election official to resolve discrepancies, correct errors, and take any remedial actions necessary to ensure completeness and accuracy before certifying the election.

Service Missionary MOU – The council discussed and approved a Service Missionary Volunteer Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the city and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The MOU allows church service missionaries to assist with city projects listed on JustServe.org. Potential projects include flags on Main, Sub for Santa, park cleanup, and Old Rock Church Days.

Fencing Code Update – The council approved the Fencing Code Update Ordinance 2025-18. City Manager Dan Jessen explained the update that mandates masonry fences between adjoining properties used or zoned for different purposes with the cost of the fence being borne by whoever is building “now”.

Building Inspection Code Ordinance – The council approved Ordinance 2025-19, the Building Inspection Code. The code lists various building and engineering standards adopted by the city. The code incorporates the Utah Wildland Urban Interface Code, as defined in Utah Code 15A-2-103, Subsection 2 which aims to reduce wildfire risk in areas where development meets wildland. The law includes a property inspection program funded by fees on homeowners in these zones. It also imposes new regulations on insurance companies, requiring them to provide justification for significant rate increases or cancellations, and creates a fund for fire prevention and mitigation.

Axon Fleet ALPR Licensing Contract

The council approved the Axon Fleet ALPR (Automated License Plate Recognition) licensing contract for approximately $18k. The contract is a five-year extension for a portion of Axon’s services, which include body cams, dash cams, and tasers for the Parowan Police Department. Check out Axon’s demonstration of this technology here!

Work Meeting – Discussion

Fiscal Year 2026 Budget Amendments – Breakwater Flood Control Discussion – The council moved into a work session to discuss possible fiscal year 2026 budget amendments, focusing on the Breakwater and Groundwater Recharge Basin (breakwater). Public Works Director Aldo Biasi presented a staff report detailing the history, costs, and potential methods to handle/remove the alluvium that settles out of run off that enters the breakwater holding pond. Council members expressed appreciation for the thoroughness of the report and the need for time to review it. Discussion points included underground water management, flood control, and the level of service desired for the pit. Biasi noted the potential for using riprap from the pit for the Main Street Bridge project. Council members will review the report and options then address this issue at a future meeting.

Road Typical Sections and Parking Code Modifications – The council discussed typical road crossections and related parking code modifications, aiming to provide direction to the Planning Commission and future developers. Councilmember Dean noted the inconsistency in road widths throughout the city. Discussion focused on establishing criteria-based rules for subdivision codes and design standards. Policy principles were outlined, including preserving travel lanes, providing adequate off-street parking, ensuring practical snow removal, and encouraging on-street parking in appropriate areas. The Planning Commission is to review these concepts and present recommendations.

Member Reports and Updates

The Historic Preservation Committee approved two signage projects for businesses in the Historic District.

Parowan Fire Department has been performing training and cleanup activities.

Parowan Strong and the Fire Department raised over $30k for two local families at a local fundraising event in October.

The Utah Division of Forestry, Fire, and State Lands will commence forest management activities up Parowan Canyon, including 5-Mile campground.

The Federal government shutdown stopped the paperwork progress on the Main Street Bridge and EDA (Airport infrastructure) grant projects. The recent reopening allows these projects to con inue.

The pipeline project to divert excess water into the county gravel pit to recharge the aquifer is nearing completion.

Certificates of Occupancy were granted for the two new gas stations in town and both are now open.

The Old Rock Church roof repairs continue.

Old Rock Church Days and Pioneer Day activities will be combined for future years.

Enhanced “Ram Crossing” crosswalks are nearing completion.

Winter Wonderland is in progress. The Chamber is always looking for volunteers to assist with this project.

Residents are encouraged to attend City Council Meetings on the second and fourth Thursday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Parowan City Council Chambers. Alternatively, the meetings can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@parowancity2030