CEDAR CITY – Hosting defending WAC champion UT Arlington at home on Thursday night, the SUU volleyball team secured a 3-1 victory to snap a seven-match skid.

Set one was close throughout, but the Mavericks held a 15-13 lead just over midway through. The T-birds totaled the next four points, taking a 17-15 lead. After UTA cut the deficit to one, three quick SUU points pushed their advantage to four, 21-17. In the end, the four-point lead would prove to be enough as the Thunderbirds took the set 25-21 to take a 1-0 match lead.

Southern Utah jumped out to a 9-5 advantage in the second set, but UT Arlington fought back to tie it up at 15. After an SUU point, the Mavericks scored the next three, taking the lead 18-16. The Thunderbirds answered with a 7-1 run to regain the advantage, 23-19. UTA would get one more point, but the T-birds scored the final two to win the set 25-20 and take a 2-0 lead in the match.

The Mavericks would take a 13-6 lead early in set three, and that would ultimately be enough to take the set. SUU would get within two (18-16), but UTA finished it off for a 25-18 set win to make it a 2-1 match.

Set four was back-and-forth, as the two teams split the first 28 points (14-14). A 4-0 run by the Thunderbirds made it 18-14, and the Mavericks would only get within two (19-17) the rest of the way. SUU would record the final three points, taking the set 25-19 and winning the match 3-1.

Addyson McArthur recorded a solid all-around performance in the win, recording team highs of 16 kills and 5 service aces to go alongside 7 digs.

The victory ends a seven-game losing streak for the Thunderbirds, as they now improve to 3-19 overall (2-9 WAC) with just one more match before the WAC Tournament.

Up next

Southern Utah (3-19, 2-9 WAC) closes the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 15, hosting Tarleton State.

First serve is set for 12:30 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN+.

