October has brought cooler weather, beautiful moments with loved ones and a chance to enjoy Utah’s incredible outdoors. It’s also been a busy and productive time on Capitol Hill.

Over the past few weeks, the Legislature has been hard at work. We convened for a special session to address urgent issues, and we’ve continued our interim committee meetings to prepare for the upcoming General Session. One of the most important efforts this month has been congressional redistricting, a process that has drawn strong public interest and participation.

I want to sincerely thank everyone who has taken the time to attend hearings, submit comments or reach out. Your voice matters, and your engagement makes our work better.

Below, you’ll find updates on the redistricting process, highlights from the special session and a look at other key issues we’ve been working on. I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve District 28 and I hope you’ll continue to stay involved as we shape Utah’s future together.

S.B. 1011 – Redistricting Standards

S.B. 1011 establishes three clear and objective tests in state law to ensure that Utah’s congressional maps treat political parties fairly. The bill responds to a recent ruling from 3rd District Court Judge Diana Gibson, who invited the Legislature to clarify Proposition 4’s vague language by creating criteria to determine whether maps are fair.

The bill uses three statistical methods to assess fairness:

● Partisan Bias Test – Checks whether each major political party would have the same chance to win seats if they received the same share of votes.

● Ensemble Analysis – Compares Utah’s map to thousands of neutral, computer-generated maps to detect whether one party’s outcomes fall outside normal expectations.

● Mean-Median Difference Test – Measures how evenly votes are distributed across districts to ensure one party’s voters are not unfairly concentrated or divided.

Why It Matters

Together, these tests establish a consistent, data-driven way to evaluate maps, ensuring they meet the substance and intent of Proposition 4. By setting clear standards, S.B. 1011 improves transparency, reduces prolonged litigation and strengthens public trust in Utah’s redistricting process.

S.B. 1012 – Redistricting Update: Ensuring Fair and Constitutional Representation

The Legislature completed Utah’s court-ordered redistricting process and approved a new congressional map known as “Map C.” The map fully complies with the court’s directive and the requirements outlined in Proposition 4. While we disagree with the court-mandated redistricting process and plan to appeal, we fulfilled our constitutional duty to redraw Utah’s congressional boundaries.

Map C meets all standards under Proposition 4:

● Adhering to the U.S. and Utah Constitutions by making all districts have equal population based on the most recent national census

● Minimizing municipal and county splits – Map C only has three counties and three municipalities split

● Preserving communities of interest – Neighborhoods preserved and natural geography followed

● Compact, contiguous and drawn without partisan data

This map reflects Utah’s unique needs by balancing rural and urban interests, respecting military bases, supporting higher education and accounting for large areas of federal land.

Why It Matters

Redistricting determines how you are represented in Congress for the next decade. The new map is fair, lawful and balances representation for all communities across Utah.

Due to tight court deadlines, we were only allowed to hold two public hearings with limited public feedback. (In 2021, there were 19 public hearings statewide.)

The Legislature did not adopt the Independent Redistricting Commission’s 2021 map because, under the court’s interpretation, that map doesn’t meet Proposition 4’s requirements and therefore cannot be used.

Redistricting is a difficult and complex process, but it’s vital to maintaining fair representation. The Legislature’s goal remains the same, to ensure every Utahn has a fair and equal voice in Congress, whether you live in a rural community, at a military base or along the Wasatch Front.

H.J.R. 1 – Joint Resolution on Federal Funds

What It Does

● Through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Utah will receive up to $1 billion in federal funding through the Rural Health Transformation Program ($500 million guaranteed over five years, with a chance for up to $500 million more).

● H.J.R. 1 authorizes the state to accept these funds, as required by Utah law for federal funds over $10 million.

● Funds will be used to transform rural health by improving preventative care, expanding the rural healthcare workforces, innovating ways to improve access to care and leveraging technological innovations.

Why It Matters

● Many rural hospitals and clinics operate on tight budgets and struggle to attract and keep medical professionals.

● This investment will strengthen health care infrastructure and ensure Utahns in rural areas can access timely, quality care close to home.

● This is one of the largest federal commitments to rural health in Utah’s history and will help modernize health delivery for generations to come.

● The Legislature will continue to oversee the funds to ensure they are allocated appropriately to rural areas.

Recodification Bills to Clarify the Utah Code

What It Does

● Improve readability, clarity, accessibility and overall efficiency in the Utah Code.

● Make statutes easier to find and understand for the public and stakeholders.

● These bills are technical updates only; no policy changes were made.

● Recodification bills passed included:

○ S.B. 1001 Higher Education Recodification

○ S.B. 1002 Higher Education Recodification External References

○ S.B. 1006 Title 17 Recodification: General Provisions and County Officers

○ S.B. 1007 Title 17 Recodification: County Programs and Related Provisions

○ S.B. 1008 Municipal Land Use, Development and Management Act Recodification

○ S.B. 1009 County Recodification External References Amendments

○ S.B. 1010 County Recodification External References Modifications

Why It Matters

● Over time, the Utah Code can accumulate outdated, duplicative or unclear language.

● Recodification addresses these issues by:

○ Consolidating sections into a clearer, more organized structure.

○ Clarifying definitions and cross-references to ensure consistency across the code.

○ Removing obsolete language, outdated references and technical errors.

● This cleanup work ensures that when you review the Utah Code online, it’s clear and easier to understand.

H.B. 1001 – Great Salt Lake Amendments

What It Does

● Allows the Department of Natural Resources to better manage Great Salt Lake water levels to create healthy ecosystems.

● Gives the Department of Natural Resources flexibility to change the height of a berm that controls water levels between the north and south ends of the Great Salt Lake. The department can now change water levels to maintain healthy lake salinity to protect the environment.

Why It Matters

● The Great Salt Lake is one of Utah’s most vital natural resources, and these changes are designed to keep the lake healthy for future generations.

● The new law takes effect Dec. 6 and gives the state clearer authority and better tools to manage the lake long-term.

● Utah has invested over $1 billion in conservation and protection of the Great Salt Lake. This bill builds on that commitment.

H.B. 1004 – Election Records Amendments

What It Does

● Simplifies and updates election reporting requirements for county clerks.

● Reduces administrative burdens so county clerks can focus on conducting fair, efficient and secure elections.

● Improves how election data and statistics are presented to the public by requiring clearer, standardized reports available directly on county websites.

Why It Matters

● County clerks are on the front lines of election integrity; this change helps them dedicate more time to managing elections rather than paperwork.

● Voters will benefit from more transparent, easy-to-understand election information and data.

● By improving access to reliable election data, the bill strengthens public confidence and reinforces Utah’s reputation for secure, well-run elections.

S.B. 1003 – Judiciary Amendments

What It Does

● When a vacancy arises for the U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice, the president is responsible for nominating a replacement, subject to confirmation by the U.S. Senate.

● During the 2025 Legislative Session, we passed a bill to align Utah’s Chief Justice selection process with the federal model, but the governor vetoed the bill but indicated he would add it to a special session if there were key changes.

● Under the revised bill, the governor would appoint the Chief Justice, subject to confirmation by the Senate. It also establishes a single, nonrenewable eight-year term for Utah’s chief justice.

Why It Matters

● The advice and consent process ensures elected representatives have a critical checkpoint for the appointment of non-elected judges. It is a critical component of our constitution’s framework to help maintain the balance of power between the three branches of government.

● Utah already follows a comparable process for judicial appointments, with the governor appointing judges and the Senate confirming or rejecting those appointments. This bill would extend this framework to the selection of the chief justice.

● Most importantly, this approach provides Utahns the opportunity to participate in public confirmation hearings, where they can voice their opinions and ask questions about the nominee’s record.

● By aligning Utah’s chief justice appointment process with the federal model, it preserves checks and balances, enhances public accountability and fosters public trust in the judicial system.

S.B. 1005 – Local Option Sales Tax Amendments

What It Does

● Retools a small, existing local government sales and use tax to fund emergency services, giving local governing bodies the flexibility to adjust the tax according to their community’s needs.

● Helps rural tourist communities that shoulder higher and significant costs for emergency services.

Why It Matters

● Many rural areas support national and state parks, bringing in large numbers of visitors while relying on limited resources for emergency services.

● This bill helps to shift part of the financial responsibility from local taxpayers, who paid the cost of tourist emergency services through property taxes, to tourists, who pay sales tax. This ensures sustainable funding for essential services. Giving local governments a flexible tool to better serve both residents and visitors will strengthen public safety overall.

Utah’s Newest Judge

The Senate has the important responsibility to provide advice and consent on various appointments made by the governor. During the October interim, we met to confirm several appointments, including Todd Hibig as the newest 3rd District Court judge. I am grateful for their willingness to serve our state in this new capacity. Watch the confirmations here.

Honoring the Life of President Russell M. Nelson

I join many across the state and the world in honoring the life and legacy of President Russell M. Nelson, who faithfully served as President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A world-renowned heart surgeon before his church service, President Nelson dedicated his life to healing others both physically and spiritually.

During his leadership, he emphasized compassion for the poor and needy, extending humanitarian aid and resources that blessed millions across the globe. His influence was deeply felt in Utah, where his service strengthened communities, supported families and encouraged a spirit of unity and kindness.

President Nelson’s calls for peacemaking stand as some of his most enduring messages, urging individuals, communities and nations to reject contention and choose harmony. At a time when divisions and violence often dominate public life, his voice for peace is especially important and will continue to inspire generations. May we honor his legacy by choosing peace.

Protecting Fairness in Girls’ Sports

The courts dismissed a lawsuit challenging H.B. 11 (2022), Student Eligibility in Interscholastic Activities, which governs student eligibility in high school sports. This means H.B. 11 is once again the law in Utah and students identified as male at birth cannot compete on girls’ sports teams.

Under the law, eligibility for girls’ sports teams is based on sex at birth. The Athletic Eligibility Commission, which previously reviewed transgender participation requests, will be dissolved.

This outcome restores clarity for schools, parents and athletic programs across the state. It ensures competition remains fair, safe and grounded in biological reality, reinforcing values that Utah families, coaches and student athletes have long embraced.

By reaffirming H.B. 11, Utah is standing firm in its commitment to protect opportunities for girls in sports and preserve the integrity of women’s athletics for generations to come.

Celebrating Utah Tech’s Newest President

This month, I had the privilege of attending the inauguration of Shane B. Smeed as the new President of Utah Tech University. The ceremony was a powerful reminder of how important higher education is to the future of our state and our communities.

Utah Tech has a unique mission to prepare students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world, and I was inspired by the vision President Smeed shared for the university’s next chapter. From expanding opportunities for students to strengthening partnerships with local businesses and community leaders, it’s clear that Utah Tech will continue to play a vital role in driving innovation and opportunity not just in Southern Utah, but across the state.

I am committed to supporting our colleges and universities because, when our students succeed, our entire state benefits. I look forward to working alongside President Smeed and the Utah Tech community as they build on this momentum and continue to make a positive difference for students, families and employers.

Highlighting the Best of Iron County

Fly Iron County is an annual event to celebrate all that makes our Iron County region special. From showcasing local talent to exploring new opportunities, the event reflects the energy, pride and spirit of Iron County.

It is a chance to highlight unique businesses, landscapes and initiatives that make the region thrive. Events like this strengthen the community, inspire continued growth and remind us why Iron County remains a vibrant and welcoming place for families and businesses alike.

One Utah Summit: Exploring Economic Opportunities For Our State