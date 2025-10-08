Miller’s numbers tell the story of a quarterback at the top of his game. The SUU alumnus has completed 77 percent of his passes (279-for-363) for 3,610 yards and 47 touchdowns, while also rushing for 462 yards and six scores on the ground. He’ll look to cap off his incredible season by leading the Monarchs into the GFL Championship Game this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. MT, where they’ll face the Potsdam Royals.

For Miller, the MVP honor was both humbling and a reflection of the collective effort behind the Monarchs’ success.

“It’s really cool,” Miller said. “Any award you ever get is special, but it’s a testament to the guys on our team, especially the German players. Our coaches have done a great job building up the program, and it’s been amazing to see how much the city gets behind us. The recognition is awesome, but it’s even more fun playing in a great offense with a coordinator I get along really well with and talented players all around.”

The Dresden Monarchs have become one of the premier programs in the GFL, and Miller’s leadership has played a major role in that success. A former walk-on who rose to become a multi-year starter and leader at Southern Utah, he said his time as a Thunderbird laid the foundation for his success overseas.

“Coming into a place where you’re expected to lead, you’ve got to earn that trust,” Miller explained. “At SUU, I learned how to lead by example, being calm and confident rather than loud or overbearing. That’s helped me here with a team full of guys from different countries and backgrounds. They know I’m under control, and that gives everyone confidence.”

As one of a limited number of American players in the GFL, Miller has taken on a dual role as both competitor and teacher, helping the league’s younger athletes deepen their understanding of the game.

“A lot of these guys are newer to football,” he said. “As American players, we almost turn into on-field coaches, teaching technique, coverages, and how to read certain situations. It’s cool to see their progress. The game’s definitely growing here.”

Miller compared the top-tier teams in Germany to strong FCS-level competition in the U.S., noting that the most significant difference comes down to roster depth.

“The top five or so teams are pretty comparable to what we faced at SUU,” he said. “The biggest difference is just depth. Some teams have fewer players to rotate in, but the competition level is still really high.”

Beyond football, the experience of living and playing in Germany has been eye-opening for Miller and his wife, Kenzie. Between team commitments, travel, and exploring Europe during bye weeks, Miller has learned to appreciate both the challenges and rewards of life abroad.

“It’s been awesome to experience a new culture,” he said. “We’ve been able to travel to places like Switzerland, Italy, and even back to Romania, where we both served our missions. It’s reminded me that people all over the world are more alike than different. Once you get to know them, you realize how much we all have in common.”

Still, Miller’s competitive spirit remains as strong as ever. Whether throwing for touchdowns or running for one himself, something he joked isn’t usually his trademark, he’s focused on one goal this week: bringing home a championship for Dresden.

“It’s been an awesome year, but we’ve got one more to go,” he said. “Hopefully, I can come back a champion.”

The kickoff for the German Football League Championship between the Dresden Monarchs and Potsdam Royals is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, at 9:00 a.m. MT.

Follow Us

For all the latest on Southern Utah football, follow @SUUFB_ on Twitter, @SUUFB on Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Football Facebook page.

From Cedar City to Germany: Former Thunderbird Justin Miller Named MVP in the German Football League 3 min read By Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics CEDAR CITY, Utah — Former Southern Utah University quarterback Justin Miller is continuing to make his mark on the football world, this time on an international stage. Playing professionally for the Dresden Monarchs in the German Football League (GFL), Miller has not only led his team to an impressive 13-1 record but was recently named the League MVP following a remarkable season. Miller’s numbers tell the story of a quarterback at the top of his game. The SUU alumnus has completed 77 percent of his passes (279-for-363) for 3,610 yards and 47 touchdowns, while also rushing for 462 yards and six scores on the ground. He’ll look to cap off his incredible season by leading the Monarchs into the GFL Championship Game this Saturday at 9:00 a.m. MT, where they’ll face the Potsdam Royals. For Miller, the MVP honor was both humbling and a reflection of the collective effort behind the Monarchs’ success. “It’s really cool,” Miller said. “Any award you ever get is special, but it’s a testament to the guys on our team, especially the German players. Our coaches have done a great job building up the program, and it’s been amazing to see how much the city gets behind us. The recognition is awesome, but it’s even more fun playing in a great offense with a coordinator I get along really well with and talented players all around.” The Dresden Monarchs have become one of the premier programs in the GFL, and Miller’s leadership has played a major role in that success. A former walk-on who rose to become a multi-year starter and leader at Southern Utah, he said his time as a Thunderbird laid the foundation for his success overseas. “Coming into a place where you’re expected to lead, you’ve got to earn that trust,” Miller explained. “At SUU, I learned how to lead by example, being calm and confident rather than loud or overbearing. That’s helped me here with a team full of guys from different countries and backgrounds. They know I’m under control, and that gives everyone confidence.” As one of a limited number of American players in the GFL, Miller has taken on a dual role as both competitor and teacher, helping the league’s younger athletes deepen their understanding of the game. “A lot of these guys are newer to football,” he said. “As American players, we almost turn into on-field coaches, teaching technique, coverages, and how to read certain situations. It’s cool to see their progress. The game’s definitely growing here.” Miller compared the top-tier teams in Germany to strong FCS-level competition in the U.S., noting that the most significant difference comes down to roster depth. “The top five or so teams are pretty comparable to what we faced at SUU,” he said. “The biggest difference is just depth. Some teams have fewer players to rotate in, but the competition level is still really high.” Beyond football, the experience of living and playing in Germany has been eye-opening for Miller and his wife, Kenzie. Between team commitments, travel, and exploring Europe during bye weeks, Miller has learned to appreciate both the challenges and rewards of life abroad. “It’s been awesome to experience a new culture,” he said. “We’ve been able to travel to places like Switzerland, Italy, and even back to Romania, where we both served our missions. It’s reminded me that people all over the world are more alike than different. Once you get to know them, you realize how much we all have in common.” Still, Miller’s competitive spirit remains as strong as ever. Whether throwing for touchdowns or running for one himself, something he joked isn’t usually his trademark, he’s focused on one goal this week: bringing home a championship for Dresden. “It’s been an awesome year, but we’ve got one more to go,” he said. “Hopefully, I can come back a champion.” The kickoff for the German Football League Championship between the Dresden Monarchs and Potsdam Royals is scheduled for Saturday, October 11, at 9:00 a.m. MT. Follow Us For all the latest on Southern Utah football, follow @SUUFB_ on Twitter, @SUUFB on Instagram, and like the Southern Utah Football Facebook page. Share









Previous post Reds turn up pressure, beat Falcons in rivalry game

" data-pos="top" value="0" max="100">