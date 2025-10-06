STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Traveling to face No. 3 Tarleton State, the SUU football team suffered its fifth consecutive defeat in a 52-42 loss.

The Thunderbirds began the game by quickly taking the lead on the opening drive. On just the fourth play, running back Joshua Dye ripped off a 48-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 at the 13:44 mark.

Tarleton State would answer right away, needing just six plays to tie the game at 7-7 with a touchdown. Five and a half minutes later, the Texans jumped in front with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Greek to Trevon West to make it 14-7 with 5:45 left in the opening quarter.

Southern Utah had an immediate response, tying the game as quarterback Will Burns scampered for a 67-yard score to tie the game at 14 with 3:41 left in the first.

A second-quarter show

The offensive explosion continued into quarter two, as Tarleton State retook the lead with a touchdown just 24 seconds into the period. Caleb Lewis found the endzone from three yards out to cap an 8-play, 63-yard drive to put the Texans in front, 21-14.

SUU again had an answer, and just five plays and two minutes later, Dye would record a 12-yard touchdown run to make it 21-21 with 12:28 on the second quarter clock.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1974624834987700332

Tarleton State would once again regain the advantage on the next drive, needing just four plays and less than two minutes to make it 28-21 with 10:47 remaining.

The T-birds answered again, but this time used a time-consuming 12-play, 70-yard drive. Taking nearly seven minutes off the clock, Burns connected with Shane Carr for a 3-yard score to make it 28-28 with just under four minutes left in the half.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1974630534828761408

Southern Utah’s defense would finally make a stop on the next Texans’ drive, and the offense quickly found the endzone to take the 35-28 lead. Needing less than two minutes, Dye would break into the endzone for the third time – this time from 18 yards out – to give the visitors the advantage heading into the halftime break.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1974632915855360505

Second half

Tarleton State would come out firing in the second half, marching 75 yards in 10 plays on the opening possession to tie the game at 35-35. Greek would find Peyton Kramer for the 20-yard touchdown pass with 11:01 on the clock.

The Thunderbirds needed just seven plays on offense to regain the lead, as Dye again found the endzone. Ripping off a 59-yard scoring run, Dye put SUU in front 42-35 with 7:02 left in quarter three.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1974643133758738760

Despite the offense firing on all cylinders to that point, it would be the final points the T-birds would score.

The Texans would tie the score at 42-42 with 5:39 left in the third, before adding two more scores – a field goal late in the third and a touchdown early in the fourth – to seal the 52-42 win.

Running back Joshua Dye led the T-birds in defeat, rushing for 189 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19 carries.

Backup quarterback Will Burns also played a solid game, running for 127 yards and a score while completing 12-of-17 passes for 121 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The loss is the fifth in a row for Southern Utah, as they drop to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in UAC play.

Defensive struggles continue

While the offense once again was the highlight on Saturday, the SUU defensive struggle continued.

The defense allowed 581 yards of offense to the Texans, including an astounding 299 yards on the ground.

They also allowed over 50 points for the third time this season, as Tarleton State effortlessly found the endzone time and time again.

Coach Fitzgerald postgame

https://youtu.be/VaoIRFf5aW0

Up next

Southern Utah (1-5, 0-2 UAC) enters a bye week before hosting No. 19/23 Abilene Christian on Saturday, Oct. 18.

The matchup with the Wildcats begins at 6:30 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

