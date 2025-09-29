Benefiting the Iron County Children’s Justice Center and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 49-4

Cedar City, Utah — September 15, 2025 – Local businessman and Marine veteran Chris Damico, widely known as “The Drunken Butcher,” has once again shown his commitment to giving back to the community. During the 30th Anniversary Festival of Homes, Damico collected donations to support two vital organizations: the Iron County Children’s Justice Center (CJC) and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® (CVMA) Chapter 49-4.

Following the event, Damico presented $1,500 to CVMA Chapter 49-4 during a ceremony in La Verkin, Utah, on September 14, 2025. The following day, September 15, 2025, he donated another $1,500 to the Iron County Children’s Justice Center in Cedar City, Utah.

“These organizations do incredible work, and it is a true honor to help them continue their missions,” said Damico. “None of this would have been possible without the support of the local businesses that stepped up to make this fundraiser a success.”

Special Thanks to Supporting Businesses

Jim Park — We Win Injury Law

Michele Knight — Distinction Realty

Jason Knight — T.M.S. Trees

Blake Parker — Detailed Landscape

Dave Wynn — Coal Creek Mortgage

Bronson Orton — Bronson Construction

Robert Lyon — R.D. Lyon Excavation

Freeborn DeMille — Nitetime Decor (Main Sponsor)

Brian Johnson — Tried and True Construction

About the Benefiting Organizations

Iron County Children’s Justice Center (CJC): Provides a safe, neutral environment where children impacted by abuse can be heard, supported, and begin healing.

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association® Chapter 49-4: An IRS-approved 501(c)(19) nonprofit composed of combat veterans, non-combat military supporters, and auxiliary spouses. CVMA is an association—not a motorcycle club—dedicated to camaraderie and veteran support. Proceeds directly benefit local veterans in need, including through the annual “Vets Helping Vets Poker Run.”

More Information

CVMA Chapter 49-4: www.utahcvma4.com

Iron County CJC: www.ironcounty.net/departments/cjc

Festival of Homes Tickets: www.festivalofhomes.com