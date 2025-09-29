By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A 40-year-old man was arrested Tuesday possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material after federal, state and local officers served a warrant at his Parowan home.

James Richard Tanner was taken into custody without incident during the Sept. 23 raid, which involved Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI, U.S. Marshals, Iron County Sheriff’s deputies and Parowan Police.

Tanner was booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to the charging documents, investigators received a tip in September that Tanner had been sharing child pornography through various social media applications. A federal search warrant was obtained and executed at his residence.

After being read his rights, Tanner agreed to talk with investigators. He admitted having numerous files and said he started collecting and sharing them in October 2024. He also told officers they would find material on his phone and other electronic devices.

Agents said an initial forensic review confirmed at least one of Tanner’s devices contained child sex abuse material involving victims described as prepubescent or pubescent in age.

Tanner remains held without bail in Iron County Jail pending his first court appearance.