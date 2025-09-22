“We are especially excited about this partnership because it opens a wide range of graduate opportunities for SVU graduates, giving them priority access to SUU’s programs,” said SVU Provost Sam Hirt. “It also reflects the vision behind our new Launch Center and the generosity of its donors, whose support helps create clear pathways for our students’ continued growth and success.”

As part of the collaboration, SVU graduates will receive an application fee waiver, be assigned a dedicated admissions officer at SUU, and be eligible to receive a variety of scholarships. SUU will also order online transcripts for SVU students at no cost. All of this will support future SVU graduates in continuing their academic journey with one of SUU’s numerous graduate programs (https://www.suu.edu/ graduatestudies/).

“We are thrilled to welcome graduates from Southern Virginia University to SUU so that they can continue their education,” said SUU President Benson. “This meaningful partnership will lead to expanded opportunities for students, increased collaboration between our two institutions, and a wonderful connection between two institutions that share many of the same values.”

SVU students will be able to apply to SUU’s graduate programs beginning this fall; with qualified students able to begin graduate programs as early as January 2026.

“This collaboration with Southern Utah University opens an exciting new horizon for our students,” said SVU President Cordon. “It creates a clear, supportive pathway for them to continue their academic journey and confidently pursue graduate level studies. We are thrilled to partner with an institution that shares our deep commitment to student success and to delivering exceptional educational opportunities.”

Southern Virginia University

Southern Virginia University is a private, faith-based institution of higher education aligned with the restored gospel of Jesus Christ as taught by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains at the southern end of the Shenandoah Valley, Southern Virginia University’s beautiful campus is home to a welcoming, close-knit community in Buena Vista, Virginia.

Southern Utah University

Located in the world’s best backyard, Southern Utah University is known as University of the Parks thanks to its close proximity to several national monuments, outdoor recreational areas and educational partnerships with the National Park Service. SUU’s Community and Professional Development department offers opportunities for adult and working learners to elevate their careers, stay competitive in the workforce and develop as professionals and leaders. For more information, visit suu.edu/keeplearning.