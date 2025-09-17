Date: September 27, 2025

Venue:Heritage Center Theater, Cedar City, Utah

By Jon Heitkamp, For Iron County Today

Join Utah’s own Carpenters Platinum for an unforgettable evening, celebrating the legendary sound of the Carpenters. Relive all the hits that defined an era with stunningly accurate renditions of classics like Close to You, We’ve Only Just Begun, and Rainy Days and Mondays.

Get ready to immerse yourself in the timeless melodies of the Carpenters as “Carpenters Platinum” takes the stage. This tribute band offers an authentic and captivating journey through the iconic repertoire of Karen and Richard Carpenter, delivering their classic hits with impeccable precision and heartfelt emotion.

Prepare to be transported back in time and experience the magic of the Carpenters live once again in this unforgettable performance.

Don’t miss this magical journey through the songs that have touched generations!

Tickets Available:

Heritage Theater – 105 North 100 East

Monday – Friday| 9 AM – 5 PM

Phone: 435-865-2882

www.carpenterstributeband.com/tour-dates

Secure your seats today for a night of nostalgia and extraordinary music.