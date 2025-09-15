, Stadium Sportzz

CEDAR CITY – Hosting the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, the Southern Utah soccer team was defeated 2-0 on Friday afternoon.

The Thunderbirds were on the attack early, as they registered the game’s first shot in the fourth minute off the foot of Whitney Gardner.

It would be the Lumberjacks, however, that would break the scoreless tie. NAU took a 1-0 lead in the 34th minute via Micala Boex.

That score would remain the only goal until the halftime break.

Half number two started fast for both sides, as each team registered a shot in the opening two minutes.

Northern Arizona would get the next goal, though, making it 2-0 in the 50th minute.

SUU would tally four shots and a corner kick over the next 25 minutes, but weren’t able to break through on the scoreboard.

Things went from bad to worse for the T-birds in the 79th minute. While on the attack, searching for a goal, Aubrie Labno collided with the NAU goalie. Originally given a yellow card, the play went to review, where the referees instead gave Labno a straight red card to bring SUU down to 10 players.

The Thunderbirds would record one more shot in the match, but the Lumberjacks would record the 2-0 win.

SUU went toe-to-toe with NAU in creating chances, as each team recorded 8 shots, with the home team edging the visitors in shots on goal (6-5).

With the loss, the T-birds drop to 0-5-2.

Up next

Southern Utah (0-5-2) is in action again on Sunday, Sept. 21, against Portland State.

Celebrating Senior Day, the match will kick off at 1 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.

