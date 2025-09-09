From Joanne Brattain

CEDAR CITY – UServeUtah invites the community to a special free screening of” A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” at Megaplex Theatres in Cedar City on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the film will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

The screening is part of United in Service Week, a statewide celebration encouraging Utahns to come together through service and strengthen community connections. Admission is free with one simple requirement: attendees are asked to take a pledge to perform an act of service for an older neighbor.

“Service has a unique way of bringing people together,” said Loggins Merril, director of UServeUtah. “We hope this film will inspire Utahns to continue seeking out ways to make it a beautiful day in their neighborhoods by serving each other and serving with each other.”

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” starring Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers, is an inspiring story about kindness, connection, and the power of being a good neighbor.

Event Details:

Free screening of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Tuesday, Sept. 9 | Doors open at 6:30 p.m. | Screening at 7 p.m.

Megaplex Theatres, 1040 Sage Dr., Cedar City, UT 84720

Admission: Free with a pledge to perform an act of service for an older neighbor. Take the pledge here.

For more information about United in Service Week and other events happening statewide, visit userve.utah.gov.

—

About UServeUtah

UServeUtah is the state’s commission on service and volunteerism, working to inspire, equip, and mobilize Utahns to strengthen their communities through service and volunteerism.