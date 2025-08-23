By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today
CEDAR CITY, Utah – Opening up the home portion of its schedule, the SUU soccer team battled Boise State – and the elements – on Thursday while securing a 1-1 draw.
The match began with the Broncos putting on the pressure, as it took the visitors under five minutes to take an early 1-0 lead.
It remained 1-0 until just after the 20-minute mark, when the first of multiple lightning delays occurred.
When the match resumed, however, it was the T-birds that would respond first.
Earning a corner kick in the 38th minute, Nao Yasuda delivered a ball into the box at the near post, which deflected off Tanah Huffines. The deflection found Avery Kyle in the middle of the box, where she struck the ball into the back of the net to tie the score at 1-1.
AVERY KYLE TIES IT UP ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xIe7j0hyI2
— SUU Soccer (@SUUSoccer) August 21, 2025
Both teams would battle in the final minutes, but the score would remain deadlocked going into the halftime break.
Second half
Just as the second period was getting underway, lightning in the area caused the teams to clear the field and sit through another delay.
Once play resumed, both teams created multiple chances to take the lead. Each side tallied five shots apiece in the second half, but the game remained level.
In the final moments, the Broncos created multiple quality scoring chances, but SUU goalkeeper – and former Bronco – Jazmyn Brass saved each one.
ARE YOU KIDDING ME⁉️ pic.twitter.com/IVw8zIvSvt
— SUU Soccer (@SUUSoccer) August 22, 2025
The big saves from Brass and strong overall play from the Thunderbirds gave the home team its first result of the season.
With the 1-1 draw, SUU improves to 0-2-1 on the young season.
“Unbelievably gritty performance vs. one of the Mountain West’s and the country’s best,” T-birds head coach Kai Edwards said of the result against the defending Mountain West regular season champions.
“Jazz made a great save late, and Avery scored a great goal. Awesome performance.”
Up next
Southern Utah (0-2-1) now heads back on the road, taking a trip to Colorado for two matches.
The T-birds will first face future conference foe Northern Colorado on Thursday, Aug. 28.
The match is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff and can be seen on ESPN+.