AVERY KYLE TIES IT UP ⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/xIe7j0hyI2

— SUU Soccer (@SUUSoccer) August 21, 2025

Both teams would battle in the final minutes, but the score would remain deadlocked going into the halftime break.

Second half

Just as the second period was getting underway, lightning in the area caused the teams to clear the field and sit through another delay.

Once play resumed, both teams created multiple chances to take the lead. Each side tallied five shots apiece in the second half, but the game remained level.

In the final moments, the Broncos created multiple quality scoring chances, but SUU goalkeeper – and former Bronco – Jazmyn Brass saved each one.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME⁉️ pic.twitter.com/IVw8zIvSvt — SUU Soccer (@SUUSoccer) August 22, 2025

The big saves from Brass and strong overall play from the Thunderbirds gave the home team its first result of the season.

With the 1-1 draw, SUU improves to 0-2-1 on the young season.

“Unbelievably gritty performance vs. one of the Mountain West’s and the country’s best,” T-birds head coach Kai Edwards said of the result against the defending Mountain West regular season champions.

“Jazz made a great save late, and Avery scored a great goal. Awesome performance.”

Up next

Southern Utah (0-2-1) now heads back on the road, taking a trip to Colorado for two matches.

The T-birds will first face future conference foe Northern Colorado on Thursday, Aug. 28.

The match is slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff and can be seen on ESPN+.