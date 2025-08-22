By Spencer Rodak, For Iron County Today

Cheney, Wash. – Wrapping up a season-opening two-match road trip, the Southern Utah soccer team lost a close 2-1 affair at Eastern Washington on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides opened up the match strongly as they both looked for their first win of the season.

There were a number of quality chances for each team in the opening 45 minutes, as the Eagles tallied 11 shots to 7 for SUU.

Both goalies were active in the first period, including a 6-save performance by the T-birds’ Jazmyn Brass to keep it a 0-0 game heading to the break.

The second half remained a tight affair, but the Eagles would finally break through in the 73rd minute for a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, the home team would double its advantage to make it a 2-0 score.

SUU continued to push despite the deficit, and they would make it a one-goal game in the 87th minute.

A pass by Sarah Assumma found the right foot of freshman Carly Radke, who sent the ball past the goalkeeper and into the bottom left corner for her first career goal and the first of the season for the Thunderbirds.

Although they were able to secure a late goal, time ran out on an SUU comeback attempt.

Ultimately, the T-birds would fall 2-1 to EWU, dropping to 0-2-0 on the season.

“We asked for passion, and we did that very well today,” SUU head coach Kai Edwards said.

“We scored a good goal. The team fought in the second game of the weekend on the road versus a good team. Battling back late and having a lot of chances will help us grow.”

Up next

Southern Utah (0-2-0) returns to Cedar City for its first home match of 2025.

The T-birds will host Mountain West Conference member Boise State on Thursday, Aug. 21.

The match will begin at 4 p.m. MT and can be seen on ESPN+.