The company is One of Only Two Steel Erector Businesses Out of the 137 Construction Organizations Across the Nation to Be Recognized

From Kayla McFarland, For Iron County Today

KANARRAVILLE, UT (July 23, 2025) – BZI® (bzi.com), a leading steel and construction company nationally recognized for transformative innovations in its industries, announced today that the company has been ranked #1 in the “Construction Top Workplaces 2025” Award for U.S. companies with 500-999 employees. BZI was one of only two steel erector businesses highlighted out of 137 construction organizations across the nation to be recognized.

Top Workplaces celebrates outstanding companies that listen to their people and put them at the center of decisions to build cultures where people and performance thrive. The lists are chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey’s research-based statements.

“BZI has created a people-first culture where employees can thrive,” said Bob Helbig, media partnerships director at Energage. “This award can’t be bought; it’s earned through employee feedback. The message from employees is clear: BZI is a leader in the industry for unleashing the power of people to accomplish great things.”

“Knowing the feedback provided by our BZI team members determined our #1 national ranking among construction companies makes this recognition even more rewarding and meaningful,” said James Barlow, CEO of BZI. “It is a core value at BZI to foster a rewarding environment that brings high-value opportunities to our teams and their families. We are honored to be listed alongside other companies who care about building and providing outstanding cultures.”

For more information about BZI, visit bzi.com, email [email protected], or call 888.509.2280.

About BZI

Considered one of the top steel and construction organizations, the BZI® group of companies headquartered in Kanarraville, Utah, operates through three primary organizations: Building Zone Industries, LLC is responsible for steel erection, while BZI Steel, LLC specializes in steel fabrication. Innovatech®, LLC specializes in designing, engineering, and manufacturing innovative construction equipment and processes to enhance efficiency and safety on the job.

BZI’s partnership with the one-of-a-kind SteelTech Academy™ provides training, certifications and continuing education to all its team members. An exclusive technical, safety, vocational, and leadership training center, the academy provides training in OSHA (10) and (30) certifications, equipment operations, fall protection, and industry-specific welding certifications. Since 2021, SteelTech Academy has issued thousands of certifications across these disciplines and consistently logs over 30,000 student contact hours annually. As part of this expansive training curriculum, the academy also offers a Department of Labor certified Apprenticeship Program, helping to shape relevant skills and advance careers for those wanting to pursue construction as a vocation.

The company continues to receive numerous industry awards for its exceptional performance and contributions to its industries. The company has been the recipient of:

● Inc. Best in Business 2024 for Construction: BZI Innovation Park

● USA Today’s Top Workplaces (Second year – Ranked #11 in the nation for midsize companies in 2025)

● Utah Business Fast 50 (#12 ranking)

● Top Workplaces Construction Industry Award

● Salt Lake City Tribune Top Workplaces for two years (#5 ranking in 2024)

● One Utah Summit “Rural Rockstar” Award presented by Utah Governor Cox

● Best Employer by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

● CEO of the Year by Cedar City Chamber of Commerce

● CEO of the Year 2025 Award – Utah Business

● Trade Partner in Safety Excellence (Layton Construction)

BZI is a proud member of and accredited by AISC, an organization that has recognized BZI with its top safety awards, the “Erector Award of Honor” and “Safety Award of Merit.” CEO James Barlow serves on the Forbes Business Council and is a recipient of the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige Award. BZI’s mission is to revolutionize the steel construction industry through innovation and team performance, while accelerating project delivery and setting new standards in safety and efficiency.