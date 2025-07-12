By Regan Hunsaker, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, Utah – With less than two months to go before the 2025 season opener, kickoff times have officially been set for Southern Utah Football’s final season in the United Athletic Conference (UAC). Coming off a 7-5 record in 2024 and narrowly missing the FCS playoffs, the Thunderbirds are positioned to be a force in the national picture this fall, especially with no FBS opponents on the schedule.

Head Coach DeLane Fitzgerald Said

“We’ve got a veteran team, a tough schedule, and a fanbase that’s hungry for postseason football. This is our final ride in the UAC, and our guys are locked in on making it a memorable one. We can’t wait to kick things off in front of our home crowd under the lights.”

All 12 contests will be broadcast live on ESPN+, giving fans across the country a front-row seat to every game.

The Thunderbirds will kick off the season at home on Saturday, August 30, at 6:30 PM MT against Idaho State inside Eccles Coliseum. It’s one of six games scheduled in Cedar City this season, including key matchups against Northern Arizona (Sept. 13), West Georgia for Homecoming (Sept. 27), and the home finale against Central Arkansas (Nov. 15).

Southern Utah also hits the road for marquee contests at UC Davis (Sept. 20, 8:00 PM MT), Tarleton State (Oct. 4), in-state rival Utah Tech (Oct. 25), and a season-ending trip to North Alabama (Nov. 22).

In addition to an exciting schedule, Southern Utah is transitioning to a new ticketing platform this season, aimed at improving the fan experience. Tickets will go on sale soon, and fans are encouraged to stay tuned for updates, special promotions, and deals in the coming weeks.

With a seasoned roster, a veteran coaching staff, and everything to play for in their final UAC campaign, the 2025 Thunderbirds are set to make noise in the FCS.

