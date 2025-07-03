A single-vehicle crash off Interstate 15 on Monday led Iron County deputies to uncover a suspected drug operation involving two Parowan men.

The investigation began early July 1, when sheriff’s deputies responded to a wrecked green Jeep left abandoned near mile marker 75 along Interstate 15. The vehicle had veered off the road and crashed into a nearby embankment, taking out an estimated 150 feet of state fencing in the process.

As deputies prepared to impound the vehicle, they conducted a standard inventory check and immediately noted several red flags — including the smell of raw marijuana, burnt pre-rolled cigarettes, and an open container of Blue Moon beer stashed behind the driver’s seat.

Inside the Jeep, officers found multiple identifying documents tied to 35-year-old Cody Allen Jacobs of Parowan, who later arrived on scene as officers were preparing for the vehicle to be towed. Jacobs allegedly told deputies he had crashed the night before around midnight. When asked if everything in the vehicle belonged to him, he reportedly said yes.

Jacobs was detained at the scene and read his Miranda rights. According to court documents, he admitted to possessing marijuana and further told investigators there were additional drugs and firearms at his residence on 219 N. 300 East in Parowan.

Deputies secured a search warrant for the home, where they reported finding marijuana, methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

In a shed located next to the house, investigators said they discovered used hypodermic needles, burnt tinfoil, and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue. In addition, deputies searched Jacobs’ room where they allegedly found a used needle and a spoon with burnt crystalline material, alongside a large plastic container of marijuana weighing approximately 102 grams — roughly a quarter-pound — and a roll of small baggies often used in drug distribution.

A loaded 12-gauge Savage Arms shotgun was also found in a nearby bedroom believed to be connected to Jacobs, the report states. Due to his prior felony convictions, Jacobs is legally prohibited from owning firearms.

Deputies were unable to find Jacobs’ cell phone but were told it might be with his friend, 61-year-old Bradley Donald Hainey.

When police made contact with Hainey at his residence in Parowan on 743 W. 60 North, he allegedly admitted to using drugs with Jacobs and consented to a search. Inside his living space, deputies reportedly found a glass pipe with meth residue, a large bag of marijuana, and multiple pills — including Schedule II and IV narcotics — stored in an unmarked pill bottle.

According to the affidavit filed in support of the arrest, both men admitted post-Miranda to exchanging and using drugs together, with Jacobs allegedly telling deputies he had given Hainey methamphetamine and marijuana.

Jacobs is facing 13 charges, including two counts of drug distribution — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — along with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and multiple counts of drug possession and paraphernalia.

He also faces misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, failure to remain at the scene of an accident, and having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Hainey is facing five charges, including two third-degree felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. He also faces misdemeanor charges of drug possession, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Iron County Correctional Facility.