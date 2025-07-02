From Leesa McLemore, Leavitt Group Enterprises

Cedar City, UT (June 26, 2025) – Business Insurance Magazine recently recognized Joe Ellis, co owner of Dixie Leavitt Agency, as a 2025 Break Out Award winner during an event in Chicago, Illinois. Ellis was honored for his exceptional service to clients, deep knowledge of insurance, and outstanding leadership. He is one of 40 rising industry professionals across the U.S., and only one of 10 selected from the West region.

“Joe’s dedication to service, depth of expertise, and proven leadership within Leavitt Group have directly contributed to the organization’s success,” said Peggy Hansen, senior vice president of sales at Leavitt Group. “He has fostered a culture of continuous improvement and collaboration within the teams he joins. Joe not only sets high standards for himself but also inspires those around him to strive for excellence.”

The Break Out Awards honor leaders on the rise who are making significant contributions to the insurance and risk management field.

“I’m honored to be recognized for this award; it is an accomplishment I will cherish my entire career,” said Ellis. “Without my team and the people supporting me, there is no way I could succeed day in and day out. It is their hard work and dedication that motivate me to be the best I can.”

With over nine years of experience in insurance, Ellis specializes in commercial coverages including risk management and captive insurance, executive and professional liability, and medical professional liability insurance. He is also a respected instructor and mentor for new insurance agents at Leavitt Group.

Leavitt Group is one of the largest privately held insurance brokerages in the nation with a mission to build, serve, and perpetuate independent insurance agencies as partners with local co-owners. With an extensive network of 85+ agencies and 250+ locations across 28 states, Leavitt Group offers a distinctive advantage with local ownership, delivering a personalized and consultative approach to commercial insurance, employee benefits, and personal insurance. With over 70 years in the insurance industry, Leavitt Group brings national strength and local trust to the communities and clients they serve. For more information about Leavitt Group, visit www.leavitt.com.