By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

Last weekend’s power outage in parts of Iron County wasn’t caused by downed lines or equipment failure — it was a deliberate shutoff by Rocky Mountain Power to help prevent wildfires during extreme weather conditions.

The preemptive outage, called a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS), went into effect Saturday and impacted several customers throughout Iron County. It was triggered by red flag warnings, high winds, and dry fuel conditions — the kind of combination that has sparked devastating wildfires elsewhere in the West.

“We want people to be prepared for an outage that could last up to 72 hours,” said Rocky Mountain Power spokesperson David Eskelsen. “Even though we’ve never had a PSPS last that long. It’s a precaution — not a prediction — but people need to have water, food, and charging options ready just in case.”

Power was restored the same day after crews inspected equipment and confirmed it was safe to re-energize the lines. But as fire season ramps up across Southern Utah, utility officials say more planned outages are possible in the coming months.

“We’re seeing higher fire danger earlier in the year,” said Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Phillips. “These shutoffs may become more common during red flag days. The goal is to prevent another catastrophic event like what we’ve seen in other western states.”

Phillips said dry lightning and shifting winds have already complicated early-season fire response efforts in Southern Utah.

“We’ve had very little moisture and fuels are already receptive,” he said. “That’s why even a small spark could turn into a fast-moving wildfire this summer.”

Several fires are already burning across Utah, including the Forsyth Fire in Washington County, which continues to expand, and a wildfire near Bryce Canyon that has prompted road closures and drawn aerial firefighting support. Officials say dry terrain and wind conditions are making both fires more difficult to contain.

Rocky Mountain Power says customers will be notified in advance of future shutoffs via phone calls, text messages, and emails. Community Resource Centers — like the one set up in Cedar City last week — will be available during extended outages to provide charging stations, cooling, and essential services.

Residents are encouraged to:

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed during outages

Store enough water and nonperishable food for at least 72 hours

Have a backup way to charge phones and medical devices

Be alert to evacuation orders in case of wildfire

For official updates on wildfires burning in Utah, visit the Utah Fire Info website at https://utahfireinfo.gov.