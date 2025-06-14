No evacuations are in place, but the community of Bryce Woodlands is on alert in the event of fire growth to the south. No other communities or structures are threatened. Additional resources are responding and are expected to arrive on the fire throughout the day.

Today firefighters plan to resume line construction on the southern and western edge of the fire with the goal of preventing fire progression toward the community of Bryce Woodlands. Fire managers have arranged reconnaissance missions along the northern and eastern edges to develop the best plan of attack in terrain with limited access.

Current fire resources on the fire include 3 hotshot crews, 4 engines, 2 helitack crews, a type 2 handcrew, and multiple helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. More hotshot and handcrews are expected to arrive on scene today. Total personnel are expected to be around 180 firefighters and overhead by the end of shift today.

Weather: The forecast today is mostly sunny with areas of patchy smoke. The chance of precipitation over the fire is 0% and chance of lightning is also 0%. Maximum temperatures will range from 72-72 and minimum humidities are expected to drop to 14-16 percent. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-10 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

Closures: An area closure order is in place extending south of forest road 109 (Proctor Canyon), south and east to forest road 091, continuing south along Road 087 (East Fork) to forest road 211 (Blubber Creek), then west to the top of Blubber Creek to forest road 106, looping north along forest road 106 to ATV trail 33003 and forest road 233 (Skunk Creek) back to forest road 209. The closure order and map will be posted on all media outlets. Fire managers request that the public please avoid the area or exercise extreme caution and be mindful of fire traffic.

France Canyon Fire Perimeter Map