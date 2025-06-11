Bill Evans – Head Men’s Basketball Coach (1992–2007)

The winningest coach in SUU Men’s Basketball history, Evans amassed 208 victories and guided the Thunderbirds to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2001. His accolades include American West Coach of the Year (1995) and Mid-Continent Coach of the Year (2001). Under his leadership, SUU captured the American West Regular Season (1995) and American West Tournament (1995, 1996) championships, as well as the Mid-Continent Tournament (2001) championship.

Diana Medina Mitchell – Women’s Track & Field (2008–2012)

One of the most decorated distance runners in SUU history, Mitchell is an 8-time conference champion across the 5K, 10K, 3K, and Mile. She qualified for NCAA Regionals twice in the 5K and still ranks in the program’s top-10 across nine different events. Her consistency and range solidified her legacy as one of the all-time greats in Thunderbird Track & Field.

Analaine Mailoto – Women’s Volleyball (2009–2012)

A dominant force on the court, Mailoto remains SUU’s all-time leader in kills (1,888), attempts (5,401), and service aces (96). The 2009 Summit League Freshman of the Year was a three-time First Team All-Summit League selection and earned All-Big Sky Honorable Mention honors in 2012. She holds numerous single-season and single-match records, making her one of the most prolific players in program history.

Neil Gardner – Sports Communication Administrator (1991–2014)

A behind-the-scenes legacy contributor, Gardner served as the media liaison for Thunderbird Athletics for over two decades. As Sports Information Director, he promoted and chronicled the rise of SUU’s NCAA Division I programs, leaving a profound impact on the visibility and professionalism of the athletics department. He and his wife Ann are members of the Old Main Society. Neil passed away in December 2022.

Sherman Cooper – Men’s Track & Field (1909–1912, Legacy Inductee)

A pioneer of Southern Utah athletics, Cooper competed for Branch Normal School and set a Utah State record in the long jump at 22 feet, 8 inches—a mark that stood for nearly 50 years. He won multiple gold medals at the Utah State Championships and was listed among the top-10 long jumpers in the world in the 1911 Spalding Sports Almanac. His early excellence helped lay the foundation for competitive athletics in Cedar City.

John Borla – Football and Baseball (1976–1979)

A two-sport standout, Borla holds SUU’s records for most interceptions in a season (8) and career (12). He earned First Team All-RMAC honors in both 1977 and 1978. As a catcher on the baseball team, he played a pivotal role in postseason play. Borla’s excellence extended to the classroom, graduating with honors in Business and later earning a Master’s in Engineering.

Hayden Hawks – Cross Country / Track & Field (2010–2016)

One of SUU’s most successful distance runners, Hawks won the 2015 Big Sky Cross Country title and earned NCAA All-American honors with a 35th-place finish at Nationals. He holds the school record in the outdoor 3000-meter and ranks in the top 10 all-time in the 5000m and 10,000m. Now a professional runner sponsored by Hoka, Hawks continues to inspire future generations.

Hailey Mandelko Ferry – Women’s Basketball (2011–2015)

Ferry was a key piece of SUU’s 2013-14 Big Sky Championship team, earning First Team All-Conference honors while ranking among the all-time leaders in points (1,225), free throw percentage (81.3%), and three-pointers made (203). She transitioned into coaching and returned to SUU as an assistant, helping guide the Thunderbirds to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023.

1981 Softball Team – Team Inductee

One of the most groundbreaking teams in school history, the 1981 Southern Utah State College softball team finished with a 31-8 record and won both the RMAC Championship and titles at the Dixie College and UNLV Invitationals. Their postseason run led to the program’s first-ever appearance in the NAIA National Championship Tournament, where they placed 5th nationally. Coached by Bruce Osborne, the team featured standout performances across the board, including All-RMAC and All-Tournament honors.