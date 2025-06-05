From Adam Cloch, For Iron County Today

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator John Curtis (R-UT) last week toured Fervo Energy’s Cape Station geothermal project, a next-generation clean energy initiative located in Beaver County, Utah. He was joined by company leaders, project engineers, and Bill Gates, founder of Breakthrough Energy, for a firsthand look at one of the most ambitious geothermal developments in the nation.

“Utah is at the forefront of energy innovation, and the Cape Station Geothermal project in Beaver is a powerful example of that progress,” said Senator Curtis. “I believe America’s energy future can be affordable, reliable, and clean—and geothermal will be a critical part of making that vision a reality. This project highlights what’s possible when private investment is matched with government collaboration to provide the right tools for success. I’m hopeful it will drive new opportunity, strengthen rural communities, and showcase the kind of results that come from pairing innovation with Utah’s work ethic. It was a privilege to tour the site and meet the exceptional team leading this effort.”

“Fervo’s Cape Station project is what happens when great science, smart policy, and American entrepreneurship come together,” said Bill Gates. “Enhanced geothermal is one of the most promising solutions for delivering reliable, low-carbon power, especially as demand for affordable energy grows. Breakthrough Energy Ventures invested in Fervo early because we believed in this vision, and it’s exciting to see that potential becoming reality here in Utah.

“Geothermal isn’t a technology of the distant future; it’s scaling today, and Cape Station is proof of that,” said Tim Latimer, CEO and co-founder of Fervo Energy. “This project represents years of hard work by engineers, policymakers, and local partners who believe in the power of innovation to generate solutions. We’re proud to be building this in Utah, creating full-time jobs, and setting a new standard for what geothermal can achieve at scale. With Cape Phase I coming online next year, this is only the beginning for Fervo, for Utah, and for geothermal.”

Background:

Senator Curtis has long championed a responsible and practical approach to clean energy development. He has led bipartisan efforts to modernize permitting, reduce bureaucratic duplication, and accelerate the deployment of geothermal resources. In the 118th Congress, he advanced the GEO Act, legislation to update the Geothermal Steam Act of 1970 and streamline the application process for new geothermal projects.

Cape Station is one of the nation’s most advanced geothermal projects. Developed by Fervo Energy, the facility broke ground in June 2023. Once fully operational, the first two phases will provide 500 megawatts of clean, baseload power—enough to support hundreds of thousands of homes. Initial production is slated for 2026, with full-scale operations expected by 2028.

The economic impact for Utah is significant. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory’s jobs estimation tool, during construction, Cape Station will support approximately 6,600 jobs and generate more than $437 million in earned wages. The project will sustain around 160 high-quality, full-time jobs once operational, bolstering the local economy and reinforcing Beaver County’s role in the future of American energy.