By Tracie Sullivan, For Iron County Today

A traffic stop on Interstate 15 turned into a major drug bust earlier this month when troopers discovered a stash of cocaine worth up to $25,000 hidden in the spare tire of a rental car.

Damond Donte Lee, 19, and Lee’Tron Cupree Turner, 19, were taken into custody May 5 and booked into the Iron County Jail on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Lee was also cited for following another vehicle too closely.

The arrests happened around 9:45 p.m. when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper sitting stationary in the median at mile marker 63 noticed a black Ford Edge with California plates heading northbound.

According to the affidavit, the driver had “leaned all the way back” so the trooper could not see his face” and appeared to be trying to hide behind the vehicle’s B-pillar — the post between the front and rear side windows.

After observing the vehicle follow a semi-truck too closely, the trooper pulled it over near mile marker 68. As he approached, he reported smelling the strong odor of cannabis.

Both men denied having marijuana but admitted to carrying THC wax pens — a concentrated cannabis product commonly used in vape devices. Neither had a state-issued medical card, which allows legal possession of such products in Utah for approved health conditions.

Based on the smell and the suspects’ statements, the trooper conducted a warrantless search of the vehicle under what’s known as probable cause.

“During the search we located one THC pen in the front passenger side door. We also located approximately 1 quarter of a kilo of a white powder in the spare tire area,” the trooper wrote. “The powder was sealed in a vacuum-sealed bag.”

The powder later tested positive for cocaine. Authorities estimate the street value of the drug to be between $20,000 and $25,000, depending on how it was sold.

Both individuals were interviewed by state agents and denied ownership of the drugs. However, troopers noted that “both had access to it” and “there were discrepancies in the stories provided by the driver and passenger that were consistent with someone that is transporting illicit narcotics,” the affidavit states.

Neither Lee nor Turner is from Utah, and court documents show they were “passing through” in a one-way rental from Palm Springs, California, to Montana. The trooper requested a higher bail, citing concern the suspects would flee the jurisdiction if released.