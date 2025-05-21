From Rachel Lister, Southwest Spine and Pain

Cedar City, UT — When Southwest Spine and Pain Center in Cedar City first opened its doors in 2011, it was with a vision to bring cutting-edge interventional pain care to a community that had limited options. The practice began humbly—just a few rooms tucked into the lab area of the Intermountain Health Cedar City Hospital. Now, more than a decade later, the same team is proud to announce the opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art clinic located at 2311 N Main Street.

History of Southwest Spine and Pain in Cedar City, Utah

“We’ve come a long way since those early days,” said Dayne Johnson, PA-C, who has been with the clinic since the beginning. “The new building isn’t just about more space—it’s a commitment to continuing high-quality, compassionate care right here in the community we’ve always served.”

Southwest Spine and Pain Center was the first interventional pain clinic to open in Cedar City. Over the years, as the need for advanced pain treatments grew in Iron County, so did Southwest Spine and Pain—expanding its original footprint within the hospital twice to accommodate more patients.

By 2024, however, the hospital needed the space to expand the Emergency Room department, and Southwest Spine and Pain was faced with a difficult decision: scale back or build something better.

Southwest Spine and Pain chose to build something better that will grow with the needs of the community.

Raising the Standard for Pain Management in Cedar City

The new clinic, which opened this spring, was thoughtfully designed to support patients with both chronic and acute pain. The expanded facility features advanced procedure rooms, private consult areas, and a more welcoming, accessible environment for patients and families.

“There’s a reason we chose to reinvest here,” said Dr. Jon Obray, one of the original founders of Southwest Spine and Pain. “Cedar City has always been part of our story. In those early days, I regularly made the drive from St. George to care for patients here—and it was clear from the start that this is a community full of good people who deserve access to the highest quality care. That commitment has never wavered.”

Expanded Services Through Vista Healthcare

Southwest Spine and Pain Center is part of the Vista Healthcare network, which includes pain management specialists, rheumatologists, neurologists, chiropractors, and physical therapists across Utah. All providers are board-certified, with training from institutions such as the Mayo Clinic, Harvard, and Johns Hopkins.

The Cedar City team includes Dr. Casey Muir, MD, and Dayne Johnson, PA-C—both deeply experienced in interventional pain medicine and passionate about improving quality of life for their patients. Starting in July, Vista Healthcare neurologist Dr. Allen will also begin seeing patients in Cedar City, expanding local access to specialized care for complex neurological conditions.

A Personalized Approach to Pain Management

Southwest Spine and Pain takes a conservative but comprehensive approach, combining evidence-based treatments like epidural injections, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord stimulation, and the Intracept® Procedure with personalized plans that prioritize long-term relief and function. The Southwest Spine and Pain team is known for taking the time to listen, diagnose carefully, and recommend what will truly help.

“Pain isn’t one-size-fits-all,” said Dr. Muir, a Mayo Clinic trained physician who has been serving patients in Cedar City since 2023 “Every patient’s story is different, and our job is to find the individualized treatment plan to maximize pain control and quality of life—whether that’s a simple rehabilitation program, injection, or a more advanced therapy.”

This patient-first approach has earned the clinic the trust of thousands across Iron County and beyond. Today, Southwest Spine and Pain Center operates clinics throughout Utah, with additional locations serving patients in Mesquite, Nevada, and Preston, Idaho.

“We’ve had the privilege of watching this community grow—and growing with it,” said Dr. Jon Obray. “Opening this new clinic is our way of saying thank you to Cedar City for being with us every step of the way.”

Join Us for a Grand Opening Celebration – May 30

Southwest Spine and Pain Center invites the Cedar City community to celebrate the grand opening of its new clinic by attending a Community Health Fair on Friday, May 30, from 1:00 to 4:00 PM. A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 2:00 PM.

The event will take place at the new clinic location—2311 N Main Street—and will feature local health and wellness vendors, giveaways, complimentary Tiki Shack, and an opportunity to meet the care team. The community is encouraged to stop by to learn more about the latest in pain management care in Iron County.

To schedule an appointment or learn more, visit www.SouthwestSpineandPain.com or call/text the Cedar City clinic at (435) 586-2229.