By Tracie Sulivan, For Iron County Today

Authorities seized more than $400,000 worth of cocaine and heroin following a routine traffic stop in Iron County, leading to the arrest of a California man allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

According to the charging documents filed in 5th District Court, the case began on May 6 when Iron County sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Ross Fitzpatrick. After the vehicle was impounded, a search allegedly revealed approximately 2.7 pounds of cocaine and 6.6 pounds of heroin. The Iron-Garfield-Beaver Narcotics Task Force then took over the investigation.

Agents replaced the narcotics with lookalike, non-drug packages and set up surveillance on Fitzpatrick. Three days later, agents observed as John Romo, 47, of California, met Fitzpatrick in the Walmart parking lot in Cedar City.

“The drugs from Ross’s vehicle [were] placed in John’s vehicle,” the affidavit stated. ”Agents immediately moved in and arrested both men.”

Romo denied involvement, claiming he was only there to “help” Fitzpatrick, according to court documents. However, authorities argued the volume of drugs clearly indicated trafficking.

“Through training and experience, agents have evidence that John came to get the drugs from Ross and take them on the drug run to wherever they were supposed to go,” court documents state. “This amount of drugs is obviously way more than personal use and is drug trafficking.”

Agents estimated the street value of the seized narcotics at around $400,000, based on prices typically ranging from $60 to $200 per gram for cocaine and $60 to $100 per gram for heroin.

Romo now faces two second-degree felony counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Authorities requested Romo be held without bail citing him as a flight risk, due to his California residency and noting, “He could easily flee the court.”

The case is being prosecuted in 5th District Court.