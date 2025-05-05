By Ruth Scovill, for Iron County Today

The National Day of Prayer was held May 1, 2025 at the Community Presbyterian Church. This sanctuary, with its beautiful stained glass windows, gave the event a feeling of reverence and intimacy. Rev Timm High of the Community Presbyterian Church welcomed the gathering and gave a little history of the Presbyterian Church in Cedar City and the creation of the windows by Jenny and Chet McCoy, who are stained glass artists and congregation members.. Rev. High remarked that we should remember that prayer is not just conversation with God, but also conversation with ourselves. If we listen carefully, we will hear the Spirit speaking through us and to us.

Pastor Cindy Dudley of Westview Christian Center gave the invocation, praying that we would be open to the promptings of the spirit in our lives.

Paul Erickson, Cedar Area Interfaith Alliance (CAIFA) President-Elect gave the opening remarks; The theme for this year’s National Day of Prayer is Romans 15:13. “Now the God of Hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.”

The National Day of Prayer was signed into law in 1952 by President Harry S. Truman, but no date was set. Later, the 1st Thursday in May was designated as the National Day of Prayer “On which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and in meditation, in groups and as individuals.”

Erickson told about the history of the Cedar City Interfaith Alliance (CAIFA) and its service and support for public worship–such as the production of the Messiah and the community Nativity enactment, and the National Day of Prayer.

A scripture from the LDS Doctrine and Covenants 25:12 says “For my soul delighteth in the song of the heart; yea, the song of the righteous is a prayer unto me, and it shall be answered with a blessing upon their heads.” The many beautiful and joyful songs shared with the audience at the Day of Prayer service reflected those words.

The Children’s Choir of the Cedar North Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints sang I’m Trying to be Like Jesus, and Gethsemane, a beautiful song, which makes a deep connection between the Lord Jesus Christ’s suffering in the garden when He took upon himself the sins of each of us because of His individual love for us

Cedar City Mayor Garth Green prayed for our community, giving a touching tribute to all the city workers who help make Cedar City such a wonderful place to live, including our first responders who protect and help us. He thanked the Lord for the blessing of peace that we feel in this community, and for our homes and churches. He also prayed for the election, expressing gratitude for our opportunity to vote, and praying that the election would be fair and honest. He thanked the Lord for our citizens and prayed that we would be neighborly and show compassion for those in need. He prayed that we would be united in our faith, and he prayed for our country and our local community.

Jenn Londo and Katie Baker sang The Blessing.

Rev Robyn Eddy, of the Community Presbyterian Church, gave a prayer for all the families in our community. She spoke of how God, our loving Father, knows what it is to be a parent. The Lord works through families and community families to care for and shape our lives. The ripple effect of families flows out into the world. She thanked God for creating the vast diversity of people in the world who are all loved by God. She prayed for non-traditional families, praying that God’s strength and grace would uphold the many configurations of unique families around us, some facing challenges such as divorce and loss. She prayed for foster families tending to wounded lives, blended families, LGBTQ families, multi-generational families, and families experiencing incarceration. The love of God has no limits. No matter what our barriers and struggles, the love of God surrounds and upholds us. Amid these struggles, she asked the Lord to help us to hear their cries and respond to them with compassion, care, and justice. She prayed for those who reach out and care for others, especially children. She prayed that we would be responsive to the good in children and the way they bless our lives.

SideNote sang Let it Be and Will the Circle Be Unbroken.

Tony Spatafore, camp director at Henry’s Place, gave the prayer for our nation. His experiences outside of our country have helped him to appreciate the blessings we have.. Psalms 127 says unless the Lord builds up the city, the builders labor in vain. The Lord has built up America from the beginning. We as Americans have remembered Him, and the Lord upholds us. Sometimes we have fallen and messed up. The Lord understands our suffering and succours us, holding us in the palms of His hands. The Lord is the solution for our burdens and problems. All those who are weary can come to Him and rest. He invites us to repent and return to Him. The Lord is the builder and invites us to labor with him. Spatafore invited us to take time to repent, so that the Lord can work in us, both for our own selves, and on behalf of the nation.

The Community Presbyterian Worship Band performed Because he Lives, and Open the Eyes of My Heart.

The final number was a dance by the Messianic Dancers to the music Your Great Name. The idea of worshipping through dance is not new. There are many instances of dancing as an expression of joy and thanksgiving in the Old Testament. The graceful movements of the Messianic Dancers as they performed really brought a feeling of reverence and adoration.

Closing remarks were given by Paul Erickson, and the Benediction was given by Pastor Jonathan Hollman of the True Life Center.