By Parker Haynie, SUU Athletics

CEDAR CITY, UTAH — The Western Athletic Conference announced the Winter All-Academic Honorees, with 32 Thunderbirds qualifying for the award across four sports.

Quote from Kayla Kovar – Director of Athletic Academic Performance “We are extremely proud of all the hard work and dedication of our student-athletes here at Southern Utah University, both in the classroom and in their respective sport. Having the ability to juggle the various time constraints of their sport, while simultaneously prioritizing their education is a truly impressive feat. These student-athletes are a shining example of what can be accomplished with a commitment to personal and professional growth. In addition, we would like to recognize that our faculty and staff play an integral role in facilitating the success of our student-athletes. Their support and dedication to helping our students pursue their educational and future career goals is unmatched.”

To be recognized for this honor, student-athletes had to have completed one full academic year at SUU, competed in at least 50% of the team’s competitions, and maintained a 3.2 cumulative GPA or higher.

Southern Utah Honorees

Men’s Basketball (1)

Duncan Reid , So.

Women’s Basketball (5)

Daylani Ballena , Sr.

Ashley Banks , Jr.

Jaeden Brown , Sr.

Samantha Johnston , Gr.

Charli Kay , So.

Men’s Indoor Track and Field (10)

Noah Bringhurst , Sr.

Cory Bunker , Jr.

Santiago Gaitan , Gr.

Isley Gutierrez , So.

Bryant Palmer , Jr.

Logan Peel , Jr.

Nick Pembroke , Sr.

Jared Sharp , Jr.

Jackson Stark , So.

Dawson Stokes , Sr.

Women’s Indoor Track and Field (16)

Ariana Baker , Sr.

Chloe Bingham , So.

Morgan Blackburn , Sr.

Quincy Esplin , Jr.

Rachel Gough , Sr.

Audrey Hales , Jr.

Taylor Jorgensen , So.

Mia Kauffman , So.

Jordyn Nielson , Jr.

Savannah Nielson , Sr.

Lia Selander , So.

Makenna Skoczylas , So.

Malayna Steffensen , Jr.

Samantha Stewart , Jr.

Adisen Stratton , Jr.

Kimberly Winward , Sr.