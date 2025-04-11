By May Hunter, For Iron County Today

The Cedar City Chamber of Commerce celebrated the 75th Annual Best of Cedar City Awards Gala, recognizing outstanding individuals and businesses that contribute to the community’s growth, vitality, and unique character. The event, held at the Southern Utah University (SUU) Sharwin Smith Ballroom and sponsored by BZI, honored 15 awardees across various categories.

“This event provides an opportunity to recognize the businesses, organizations, and individuals who are committed to making Cedar City an incredible place to live, work, and visit,” said Chris McCormick, CEO and President of the Cedar City Chamber of Commerce. “Many contribute to our community without expecting recognition, and this is our chance to highlight their

dedication.”

Among the notable honorees, State Bank of Southern Utah was named Business of the Year, an award sponsored by Jennifer Davis ERA Realty. Other distinguished winners included Lisa Anderson, who received the Medical Professional of the Year award, and Image Pro Printing & Copying, named Employer of the Year. The Restaurant of the Year title went to The Pub Spirits and Craft Kitchen, recognized for its excellence in the culinary scene.

Community-driven awards also took center stage. Sara Greener was honored for Customer Service of the Year, while Jennifer Wilson was recognized as Volunteer of the Year for her dedication to local causes. The Young Citizen of the Year award was given to Bella Brooks, highlighting the contributions of Cedar City’s youth. The Chamber also recognized outstanding individuals for their lifetime contributions to the community. Mary Ann Anderson received the Legacy Lifetime Achievement Award, sponsored by Southern Utah University, while Scott Phillips was honored with the Ambassador Spirit Award for his leadership and advocacy.

The night also featured tributes to local arts and education. Sara Penny received the Excellence

in the Arts Award, sponsored by the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and Korina Wood was named Educator of the Year for her impact on students and the local education system.

Other major awards included:

● Man of the Year-Syrus Saifizadeh

● Woman of the Year-Wendy Jessen

● CEO of the Year-BZI & Dixie Leavitt Agency

● Innovative Business of the Year-Little Village Retreat

● Organization of the Year-Utah Summer Games

Cedar City, Utah, is quickly becoming a top destination for those seeking a high quality of life, affordable living, and a strong sense of community. Nestled in the heart of Southern Utah, this growing city offers a unique blend of small-town charm, outdoor recreation, and economic opportunity, making it an attractive place to settle down.

As the community continues to grow, events like the “Best of Cedar City Awards” serve as a testament to the strength, innovation, and dedication of the people who shape the region’s future. The Cedar City Chamber of Commerce expressed its gratitude to all who make the city a remarkable place and look forward to another year of excellence.

One of the biggest draws to Cedar City is its affordability compared to larger cities in Utah. With a lower cost of living and more accessible real estate options, families, retirees, and young professionals alike are finding that they can own a home without the financial strain seen in other parts of the state. Beyond affordability, Cedar City has so many stunning natural surroundings, with easy access to national parks, ski resorts, camping, star gazing, biking and hiking trails. Residents enjoy a four-season climate, providing endless opportunities for outdoor activities such as skiing, mountain biking, fishing and other water sports, and exploring nearby Cedar Breaks, Zion, Bryce Canyon National Parks. The city is also home to Southern Utah University (SUU), bringing cultural events, educational opportunities, and a vibrant arts scene to the area. Events like the Utah Shakespeare Festival and local community gatherings promote a lively atmosphere while maintaining the peaceful appeal of a close-knit town.