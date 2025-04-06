A high school teacher from Colorado City, Arizona, was arrested in Cedar City after police say he arranged to meet someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover officer.

Derek Thomas Lange, 34, of Hurricane, was arrested March 28 and booked into the Iron County Jail. He is being held without bail and faces seven felony charges, including attempted child rape, two counts of enticing a minor over the internet, and multiple counts of dealing in harmful material to a minor.

According to court documents filed in 5th District Court, the investigation began in mid-March when a Cedar City police officer created an online profile posing as a 13-year-old girl. The officer responded to a personal ad from a user describing himself as a 34-year-old married man looking for someone to “spice things up.”

Police say Lange initiated a conversation through a messaging app and eventually arranged to meet in person. When he arrived at the prearranged location, officers arrested him and allegedly found an unopened box of condoms, a sleeping bag, and pillows in his van, according to the affidavit.

Lange later admitted to investigators that he believed he had been speaking with a 13-year-old and admitted to sending explicit messages and photos, according to the report. He also acknowledged chatting with another person he believed to be underage in a separate incident being investigated by a Utah County police agency.

Following the arrest, the Colorado City Unified School District released a statement confirming that Lange, who was listed as an English teacher at El Capitan High School, had been terminated.

“The safety and well-being of our students is our top priority,” the district said. “Upon learning of the allegations, the district took immediate action to terminate this teacher’s employment.”

The district said it has no indication that any of its students were involved in the case and encouraged anyone with information to contact law enforcement. Counseling resources have also been made available for students and staff.