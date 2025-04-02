From Iron County Today & The Salt Lake Tribune

Iron County Today and The Salt Lake Tribune know that some Utahns are feeling an economic pinch from the rising cost of housing, transportation and child care to increasing prices in grocery stores. More Utahns than ever are seeking meals from food banks, — even compared to height of the pandemic.

We are working together and want to hear from you as we report on how Utahns are coping. So we’re asking, how are you getting by? You can let us know by filling out this form. We appreciate you sharing your experiences and we take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these stories to guide our coverage, and we will contact you for permission if we would like to publish any part of your submission.

Let us know how you’re doing, by filling out this form.