Utah became the first state in the nation to ban pride flags from all public schools and on all government property after Gov. Spencer Cox allowed a bill prohibiting the display of any non-sanctioned flag to become law without signing or vetoing it. It will go into effect May 7.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Trevor Lee, R-Layton, has repeatedly said he constructed the bill specifically to ban pride flags in schools, and a later version of the bill that passed both the House and Senate expanded the prohibition to all government property.

In a letter to lawmakers late Thursday night explaining his decision, Cox wrote that he had “serious concerns” about HB77 and encouraged lawmakers to consider repealing its provisions that would apply to government property. He said he would not veto the bill because he expected the Legislature to override it.

“As tired as Utahns are of politically divisive symbols, I think they are also tired of culture war bills that don’t solve the problems they intend to fix,” the governor wrote.

Cox went on to say that despite his concerns, he supports the bill’s professed goal of making classrooms “neutral” spaces.

“In an attempt to make some kids feel more welcome, other kids feel less welcome,” he wrote. “I appreciate that the bill is neutral on the types of flags in question (and I find it strange that no headline reads ‘MAGA flags banned from classrooms’).”

MAGA, or Make America Great Again, flags express support for President Donald Trump, a Republican politician, while pride flags express support for members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The flags approved for display under HB77 include the U.S. flag, Utah state flag, flags of Native American tribes, Olympic flags, military flags, flags of other countries and flags for colleges and universities. Historic versions of the U.S. and Utah flags would also be approved, and the law includes a carveout for flags displayed for educational purposes as part of an approved curriculum.

