On March 24, 2025, at approximately 11:53 AM, dispatchers at Cedar City Communications received a 911 call reporting a snowmobile accident in the Dry Lakes area, specifically near the Twisted Forest Trailhead. The incident involved a female operator in her late 20s or early 30s who sustained head injuries after colliding with a tree while riding her snowmobile.

Civilian personnel on the scene discovered the victim unconscious, with visible head injuries, including facial bleeding. Immediate stabilization efforts were initiated as she regained consciousness; however, her awareness remained impaired. Observers accompanying her noted that a male passenger on the snowmobile suffered no significant injuries.

The life flight team from St. George was placed on standby while an Iron County Search and Rescue (SAR) Snow team was dispatched to the location. Emergency responders included personnel from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, the Brian Head Marshal’s Office, Iron County Search and Rescue, Gold Cross Ambulance, DPS Star 9 helicopter, and Life Flight services.

The victim received initial treatment on-site; however, due to suspected serious injuries— including a potentially broken collarbone and a dislocated shoulder, along with neck and back pain—it was determined that air transport for advanced medical care was necessary. After stabilization, the victim was prepared for helicopter transport to St. George Regional Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.