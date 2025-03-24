Southern Utah Veterans Association Presentation

The Southern Utah Veterans Association presented their project proposal for a Veterans Art Center to be built on Old Highway 91. Chuck Waddell, president and founder, shared his personal story and the association’s vision for the center, which would serve veterans, senior citizens, homeschooled children, and children at risk of suicide. Jerry, a pastor and member of the association, elaborated on the need for such a facility in the community, highlighting the difficulties faced by veterans and first responders in accessing mental health services. The proposed center would offer craft events, a full-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall, and a 300-seat amphitheater. The project is estimated to cost $30 million and will be funded through private donations.

Swearing-in of Officer Jed Imlay

Officer Jed Imlay was introduced and sworn in as a new member of the Parowan City Police Department. Chief Addison commended Officer Imlay for completing Peace Officer Standards Training and expressed confidence in his abilities.

Smith PUE Easement Agreement Approval

The council approved the Smith PUE easement agreement, a critical component of the city’s water recharge project. The easement, granted by the Robin R. Smith and Linda Rae Smith Family Trust, allows the city to access the necessary land for the project, saving time and money. The council engaged in a brief discussion regarding the easement’s dimensions before unanimously approving the agreement.

Property Purchase Approvals for Bridge Project

The council approved the purchase of two properties (A-0478-0007-0000 and A-0478-0008-0000) using corridor preservation funds for the upcoming bridge project. These acquisitions are necessary for the project’s right-of-way and were made with willing sellers after appraisals were conducted.

Zone Change Approval

Following a discussion about the appropriate timing of the approval, the council approved the zone change for parcel A-2018-0000-0000 from General Commercial to Residential R3.

Ordinance Updates

The council approved three ordinance updates:

Ordinance 2025-05 updating regulations on cargo storage containers.

Ordinance 2025-06 repealing the Board of Adjustments and replacing it with an Appeal Authority.

Ordinance 2025-07 updating permitted uses in general commercial zones to allow preschools.

Organizational Chart Adoption

The council adopted a revised organizational chart, placing citizens at the top. Minor modifications were made to reflect reporting structures and updated staff positions.

EAP Expansion

The council approved expanding the city’s Employee Assistance Program (EAP) to include part-time employees and volunteer firefighters. The EAP provides confidential support for various life challenges and will cost the city an additional $2,853.24 annually.

Fire Alarm Monitoring

After discussing options, the council approved Southern Utah Alarm as the city’s fire alarm monitoring company on a month-to-month basis while exploring other bids.

Recreation Director Assistant

The council approved the creation of a part-time Recreation Director Assistant position to support the growing recreation program. The position was approved with a 15-hour weekly cap added to the motion to manage budgetary considerations.

South Central Franchise Agreement

Terrence Mitchell from South Central Communications discussed the proposed franchise agreement, clarifying the rate structure and the company’s commitment to providing fiber optic service to Parowan.

Burial Rights Transfer

The council discussed proposed language changes to allow the transfer of burial rights to family members. Two options were presented regarding residency requirements for transfers, with the council leaning towards allowing transfers to non-residents with a fee adjustment to cover the difference in resident and non-resident rates.

Reports and Updates

Council members provided updates on various committees and initiatives, including the Shade Tree Committee, Main Street America, and the Water Recharge Committee. The city manager reported on the progress of the Juniper Hills subdivision review and announced that the city did not receive a grant for a tender truck. Chief Adams announced the arrival of two new police trucks acquired through a public safety grant.

