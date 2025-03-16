Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“We had some really great performances tonight, and I’m proud of the way our athletes fought through each rotation. Brinlee [Christensen] was phenomenal, and we had several standout moments across the board. That said, we didn’t close the way we needed to. Beam has to be better if we want to compete at our highest level. The good news is that we know what we need to fix before heading into the conference championship. This team is capable of so much more, and I have no doubt we’ll rise to the challenge next week.”

Meet Recap

Bars (49.175)

On the bars for their opening rotation, the Flippin’ Birds set a solid foundation. Sophomore Niya Randolph initiated the event with an outstanding 9.825. Freshman Mia Hampton executed a fluid routine, earning a 9.800. Sophomore Maria Ferguson delivered an eye-catching performance, sticking the landing for a 9.800. Sophomore Brinlee Christensen added a 9.900, while sophomore Alex Routsis wrapped up the set with a confident 9.850.

Vault (49.150)

Moving to vault for their second event, Southern Utah maintained its dynamic presence as senior Ellie Cacciola powered through with a commanding 9.850. Sophomore Mackenzie Kelly followed with a sharp 9.850 of her own, while freshman Mia Hampton demonstrated precision with a 9.825. Randolph delivered a composed 9.800, and Christensen carried the energy forward with a steady 9.825. Sophomore Ellie Thomson rounded out the lineup with a 9.775, giving the Flippin’ Birds a 98.325 at the halfway point.

Floor (49.325)

Taking on floor in their third event, the Flippin’ Birds held a slight lead. Hampton opened with a lively 9.825. Sophomore Alyssa Fernandez followed with a confident 9.825, while Christensen performed an incredible routine for a 9.900. Randolph was next and added a 9.875 to the rotation. Seniors Cacciola and Taylor Gull were once again outstanding with Cacciola delivering a 9.875 and Senior Taylor Gull concluding the rotation with a 9.850. The T-Birds were sitting at 147.650 heading to the final event.

Beam (48.500)

Closing out the meet on beam, the Thunderbirds remained consistent. Randolph set the tone with a composed 9.800. Christensen followed with a graceful 9.850, while sophomore Elliot Bringhurst delivered a 9.725. Cacciola followed that with a 9.325. Sophomore Rylee Miller posted a 9.100 before Ferguson sealed the event with a steady 9.800, giving the team a 196.150 for the meet.

Next Up

The Flippin’ Birds turn their attention now to the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Championship next Saturday, March 22, in Anchorage, Alaska. The Thunderbirds will enter the meet as the top ranked team in the conference looking to secure their third straight conference title. The meet will begin at 3:00 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on overnght.com.