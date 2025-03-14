By Spencer Rodak, Stadium Sportzz

LAS VEGAS – Facing No. 2 seed Tarleton State in the WAC Tournament quarterfinals, the seventh-seeded Thunderbirds were unable to overcome a cold shooting night in a season-ending 59-40 loss.

Both teams started strong defensively, keeping each other scoreless for the opening four minutes. A Lexi Bull shot broke the stalemate, and the T-birds would take an 11-9 lead into quarter number two.

While the offense struggled in the second quarter, the defense kept SUU within striking distance. Southern Utah tallied just seven points in the period, heading to halftime trailing 21-16.

Each team’s offense found its groove in the third, as the two sides traded scores in a 16-15 quarter that was narrowly won by Tarleton State.

Entering the fourth quarter down by just six, the SUU offense once again disappeared. This time, however, the Texans’ offense did not, as their lead quickly grew. Using a 22-9 fourth quarter, Tarleton State turned a close game into a 59-40 blowout win.

The Thunderbirds shot a mere 28.3 percent in the season-ending loss (15-of-53), including just 5-of-19 from three (26.3 percent). No SUU player was able to crack double figure scoring on offense, resulting in the end of an up-and-down season for the T-birds.

End of a tough campaign

Southern Utah began the season 1-10, with the one victory coming at home against a non-NCAA school. Defeats continued to pile up through the first part of February, with SUU sporting a 4-19 record (2-8 WAC) through a loss to Abilene Christian.

Despite two losing streaks each of five and four games, the T-birds got hot late. Winning five of their final six games – including a sweep of rival Utah Tech and a win over Utah Valley – SUU played their way into the No. 7 seed in the WAC Tournament.

The hot finish to the season gave hope of a playing spoiler in the conference tournament, but it was not meant to be as the Thunderbirds were quickly eliminated in Las Vegas.

Southern Utah ended the 2024-25 season with a 9-21 overall record, including a 7-9 record in WAC play.