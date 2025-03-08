With week 7 done, the 2025 Utah Legislative session is now at a close. There are some key highlights from this busy, successful legislative session last week to review.

Bullying has no place in our schools. Not only does it disrupt a student’s ability to learn and build positive relationships, but it can have serious and long-lasting consequences when left unchecked. S.B. 223 strengthens efforts to stop bullying by updating its definition in code, making it clear for both students and staff what behaviors are unacceptable and when it’s time to step in. By empowering educators to intervene early, this bill helps create a safer environment where every student can learn without fear of harassment or intimidation.

Firefighters put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, often facing dangerous conditions that expose them to harmful chemicals and carcinogens. Tragically, cancer has become the leading cause of death among firefighters. H.B. 65 takes a crucial step in addressing this crisis by expanding the list of cancers presumed to be work-related, making it easier for firefighters to access workers’ compensation and the care they need. It also establishes a cancer screening program to promote early detection and treatment—measures that could be lifesaving. Our firefighters dedicate themselves to protecting us, and with this bill, we are strengthening our commitment to protecting them.

Water is one of our most valuable resources, especially in our district, where managing water rights is critical for farmers and ranchers. However, the process of transferring a water deed has been unnecessarily complicated. Currently, the grantee (recipient) can sign electronically or by fax, but the grantor (original owner) cannot—creating delays and extra paperwork. S.B. 33 fixes this by allowing both parties to sign electronically or by fax. For Utahns who rely on water rights for agriculture, business and community development, this modernization will save time, reduce hassle and ensure transactions can move forward smoothly. By cutting red tape, we’re making it easier for water rights owners to do what they do best—manage and use this essential resource effectively.

A strong economy needs skilled accountants, but unnecessary barriers have made it harder for qualified professionals to enter the field. S.B.15 removes the 150-hour education requirement, allowing candidates with a bachelor’s degree in accounting or business to qualify. It also streamlines the process for out-of-state and international CPAs to get licensed in Utah and lets individuals take the CPA exam right after earning their degree. Additionally, it gives DOPL the authority to enforce fines for unlawful CPA practices, ensuring industry integrity. These changes make licensure more accessible while maintaining high professional standards, strengthening Utah’s workforce in the process.

Thank you for your strong support this legislative session. More to come as the work continues through the year. We live in the best area in all the world and it is because of each of you. Thank you.

Sen. Vickers