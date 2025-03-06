Southern Utah is coming off a dominant 196.650-196.300 victory over UC Davis, setting a new season-high score and remaining undefeated in conference play at 4-0. Sophomore Niya Randolph led the way with a stellar all-around performance of 39.450, highlighted by a 9.925 on bars. Freshman Mia Hampton also shined, achieving a personal-best 39.250 in the all-around, while senior Ellie Cacciola claimed the vault title with a 9.900. The Flippin’ Birds delivered strong routines across all events, excelling on bars (49.275) and floor (49.250) to maintain their lead throughout the meet.

Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“This group of seniors has been incredible for our program. They’ve shown great leadership and helped push this team to new heights. We want to send them off with an unforgettable performance in front of our amazing home crowd.”

MPSF Weekly Awards

Southern Utah gymnasts Mia Hampton and Niya Randolph earned Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) weekly awards for Week Nine, with Hampton securing her sixth Freshman of the Week honor and Randolph claiming her third Gymnast of the Week award. Randolph dominated in the all-around, posting a season-best 39.450 against UC Davis, while Hampton delivered a career-best 39.250 in the same meet. Their outstanding performances helped SUU secure victories over Sacramento State and UC Davis, propelling the team to #21 in the national rankings.

Senior Night

The Flippin’ Birds will recognize four incredible gymnasts graduating this spring. Ellie Cacciola , Isabella Neff , Taylor Gull , and Kennedi McClain have represented the Thunderbirds well throughout their careers and will be honored for their time with the program during the meet on Friday night. Don’t miss your chance to send them off right!

The Competition

Boise State

Boise State Gymnastics continues to prove itself as a force in collegiate gymnastics, currently ranked No. 29 in the Road to Nationals standings. The Broncos have showcased their depth across all four events, with bars leading the charge at No. 21, followed by beam at No. 27. Vault sits at No. 38, while the floor squad ranks No. 44. Most importantly, Boise State secured the outright Mountain West regular season championship with a 195.800-194.500 victory over Air Force, finishing conference play with a 5-1 record. The Broncos also defended their home turf all season, going a perfect 4-0 inside ExtraMile Arena.

Friday night’s win was fueled by another dominant performance from Emily Lopez, who claimed titles on both vault and bars. She posted a 9.900 on vault, leading Boise State to a season-best 49.200—the highest vault score in the Mountain West this year. Freshman Julia Krzywanski made an immediate impact in her collegiate vault debut, scoring a 9.850 to tie for second. On bars, Lopez delivered again with a 9.925, followed closely by Kristina Shchennikova’s 9.875. The Broncos stayed steady on beam, where Emma Loyim shined with a season-best 9.925 to claim the event title, matching the highest beam score in the conference this year. She continued her strong night on floor, tying teammate Bridget Kemp for the team-high score of 9.800. With momentum at their backs and standout performances across the lineup, the Broncos are locked in as they push toward the postseason.

Southern Utah Notes