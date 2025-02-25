Budget updates released this week show that Utah’s economy is in excellent shape, with revenue growing at a steady 3.5% for fiscal year 2025-26. Wages are rising, retail sales are up and we’re on track to balance our budget while making strong investments in the future. This stable growth reflects Utah’s ability to weather challenges and stay strong. Utah is navigating a smooth transition to a more normal stream of revenue, following the pandemic’s economic impact, and continuing to thrive with resilience.

Through sound, fiscally conservative policies and strategic planning, we’re ensuring that Utah remains a great place for individuals and families to live and work for generations to come.

Read below for updates and a behind-the-scenes look at the work happening on Capitol Hill during week five of the session.

Priority Spotlight: Expanding Affordable Housing to Keep the American Dream Alive

Homeownership has long been one of the defining pillars of the American Dream, offering families a place to put down roots and build a stable environment to raise their children. Making sure Utah families can get into their first home is a key component in keeping Utah a great place to both live, work and raise a family.

S.B. 181 Housing Affordability Amendments address an essential piece to solving this issue by preventing certain municipalities and counties from requiring garages for affordable, single-occupancy houses. Garageless homes, which used to be more common, are much less pricey to build, with a standard two-car garage having the potential to tack on an additional $50,000 to a home’s price tag. Though simple in its changes, this bill would have a substantial impact in helping to reduce construction costs and, ultimately, home prices, making homeownership more attainable for Utahns. Additionally, it would still allow local officials to require on-site parking for these homes, ensuring that parking needs are met without hindering affordable housing development.

This legislation is part of our ongoing commitment to help promote more affordable housing options. With previous efforts such as the First-Time Homebuyer Program successfully aiding these efforts, we’re helping to make sure the American Dream remains a reality not just for today’s families, but for future generations as well.

Recognizing Olympic Athletes

Utah truly is the State of Sport, proud to be the training grounds for many Olympic athletes and champions. This week on the Senate floor, we recognize some outstanding athletes who competed in the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games!

Whether they were sprinting to victory or scaling new heights, these athletes showcased unmatched dedication, strength and sportsmanship on the world stage, making our state and our country proud. Welcoming these world-class competitors only builds more excitement as we look ahead to hosting the 2034 Winter Olympics.

CTE: Turning Classroom Learning into Career Success

Career and technical education (CTE) brings learning to life, combining classroom instruction with real-world experience. These innovative, hands-on programs empower students with the skills they need to thrive in high-demand careers, ensuring Utah’s workforce stays ahead of the curve.

During the 2023-2024 school year, 187,580 students enrolled in CTE courses, achieving a remarkable 96.8% graduation rate. The success of the CTE program speaks volumes about its impact, not only in preparing students for success but also in fueling Utah’s economic growth by effectively meeting the needs of our state’s expanding workforce.

Powering Utah’s Future: Energy Innovation

For the past decade, Utah and Idaho National Laboratory have been working together to create an energy future that’s brighter and more resilient for generations to come.

With a goal to innovate and transform the energy landscape for Utah and beyond, INL’s senior leadership came to the Capitol to discuss the vital partnership as we lay the groundwork for small modular nuclear technology in the Beehive State. This around-the-clock energy source will not only meet rising demands but also position Utah as a leader in energy innovation for generations to come.

By ensuring energy affordability, reliability and safety, we’re strengthening families, businesses and our economy while also fortifying our country’s national security.

Legislation Highlights

S.B. 277 Government Records Management Amendments

What it does

Improves the process by having a full-time director to address the backlog and ensure appeals are handled promptly, consistently and in accordance with the law.

Removes time constraints of a volunteer committee to allow for quicker decisions.

Remains free of charge to appeal to the director.

Retains the same process to submit an appeal.

Increases training for government agencies to improve initial records requests, address inefficiencies and ensure more information is released upfront.

Ensures the director has staff and resources to process appeals more efficiently, reducing delays in decisions.

Why it matters

Currently, the volunteer committee that oversees the appeals process has the authority to issue subpoenas, impose fines and make binding decisions—similar to a judge—but is not required to have the legal training typically necessary for such authority.

Despite good intentions, the volunteer committee has made inconsistent decisions and has seen a significant increase in appeals, highlighting inefficiencies in the current process. For example:

In 2022, only 1 out of 48 appeals were heard within 73 days.

In 2023, the average time from receiving a notice of appeal to issuing a decision was 156 days.

Sharp increase in appeals:

2012 – 72 appeals

2013 – 47 appeals

2014 – 81 appeals

2022 – 240 appeals

2023 –177 appeals

2024 –260 appeals

Because the current committee is made up of volunteers, it is difficult for them to meet more than once a month, leading to a significant backlog of cases and inconsistent appeal decisions.

Continuing to rely on a volunteer committee without the necessary legal expertise and bandwidth is both impractical and unfair.

Based on recent audit findings and recommendations, S.B. 277 aims to improve the records request process by streamlining procedures, making it easier for Utahns to appeal decisions and ensuring faster, more consistent outcomes.

The Media Coalition is supportive of efforts to craft a structure that is both efficient and fair and is neutral on the concept of using an Administrative Law Judge for record-access determinations, acknowledging that there could be some advantages to this approach.

S.B. 277:

Does not change or eliminate the public’s ability to request government records or limit access to public records.

Does not prohibit individuals from gaining access to government information and appeal decisions through the courts or an appeals process.

Does not require any fees to submit an appeal.

Does not remove the balancing test from the current statute.

S.B. 226 Artificial Intelligence Consumer Protection Amendments

What it does

Currently, certain industries and services are required to disclose to consumers when they are interacting with generative AI, such as chatbots.

S.B. 226 limits these upfront disclosure requirements to only high-risk services, such as financial, medical or legal applications, making it simpler for other industries.

This change helps ensure that businesses using AI in low-risk situations, like sending an AI-generated haircut appointment reminder, are not burdened with unnecessary red tape.

Why it matters

As artificial intelligence continues to integrate into our daily lives, it’s critical that we establish clear, balanced regulations to ensure consumer protection without stifling innovation.

This bill helps Utah take a proactive approach, allowing us to harness the benefits of AI while ensuring that we protect consumers from potential risks.

By prioritizing high-risk applications and streamlining regulations for low-risk uses, Utah can set a national standard for fostering a safe and innovative environment for AI development—balancing technological advancement and safeguards.

S.B. 207 Local Impact Mitigation Amendments

What it does

Creates a local impact mitigation tax on oil and gas production to help counties repair roads damaged by industry activity.

The bill enacts a temporary tax on oil and gas producers from 2026 to 2028, applying only when the resource is sold, saved or transferred. The tax is separate from the existing severance tax and does not affect severance tax requirements.

Revenue collected from this tax will be distributed directly to the counties where the oil and gas production occurs, ensuring the funds go toward the communities most impacted.

Establishes clear guidelines requiring counties to allocate revenue specifically for road maintenance and transportation projects that mitigate the effects of oil and gas production.

Why it matters

Oil and gas production plays a vital role in Utah’s economy, but it can also take a toll on infrastructure in rural communities.

Heavy industry traffic can cause significant road damage, placing a financial burden on local governments.

S.B. 207 helps address this issue by ensuring that oil and gas producers contribute directly to repairing the roads they impact.

This bill provides a fair, structured solution to fund necessary road improvements without placing the burden on local taxpayers. By requiring transparency and accountability, S.B. 207 ensures that funds are used efficiently to support the communities most affected.

S.B. 209 Emergency Medical Services

What it does

Strengthens Utah’s emergency medical services (EMS) system by making critical updates to funding, training and oversight.

S.B. 209:

Designates 911 ambulance services as essential, ensuring appropriate liability protections for EMS agencies.

Creates the Emergency Medical Services Critical Needs Account, which will provide funding for financially struggling EMS agencies by utilizing unclaimed or unused grant funds.

Increases grant funding eligibility for rural counties, doubling the maximum grant amount for ambulance purchases from $100,000 to $200,000.

Enhances EMS training and oversight by requiring the Bureau of EMS to establish training center designation requirements.

Why it matters

Reliable emergency medical services are a lifeline for Utahns, particularly in rural areas where resources are stretched thin.

S.B. 209 ensures EMS agencies receive the funding and support needed to continue providing life-saving care.

By strengthening training standards, increasing financial assistance and eliminating outdated regulations, this bill helps make Utah’s EMS system more efficient, effective and responsive to the needs of our communities.

S.B. 57 Newborn Relinquishment Amendments

What it does

Changes the definition of a newborn child, extending the age limit to 90 days or younger.

This change allows parents to safely relinquish their child at a Utah hospital within 90 days of birth, no questions asked.

By expanding this age limit, the bill encourages parents in a crisis to choose a safe, legal option rather than unsafe abandonment, ensuring the child is placed in a permanent and loving home.

Why it matters

Utah’s Newborn Safe Haven Law allows parents to safely and legally surrender their newborns.

Under current statute, a parent may anonymously relinquish a newborn 30 days or younger at any hospital in Utah.

This change is part of a growing national trend, with 14 other states extending their surrender periods.

Hospitals are the only designated Safe Haven locations in Utah, as rural fire stations are often volunteer-run and not staffed at all times.

The person surrendering the baby does not need to provide identification or answer any questions to ensure an anonymous process.

Once the newborn is surrendered, the Utah Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) will ensure the baby is placed in a safe and loving home.

This law has saved dozens of lives, with the most newborns relinquished in October 2024.

Learn more about Utah’s Newborn Safe Haven program here.

S.B. 63 Waste Tire Recycling Amendments

I’m happy to say that S.B. 63 passed unanimously in the Senate and will soon make its way through the House. This bill tackles a critical challenge faced by many rural communities: the proper disposal of waste tires. It creates a “Plan B” for when private companies are unable to manage tire disposal. I’m confident this bill will promote responsible waste management and help keep our communities clean and safe.

S.B. 280 Retail Facility Amendments

Before 2022, cities competed aggressively to attract large retailers like Costco, offering excessive tax incentives that diverted valuable tax revenue. In 2022, we passed legislation to curb this “race to the bottom,” restricting “retail facility incentives” to narrow circumstances. However, unclear provisions in the law made some cities hesitant to engage with retailers.

S.B. 280 addresses these issues by clarifying that a city can build normal public infrastructure like roads and water lines without violating the statute. Additionally, it provides a safe harbor, presuming local government compliance if no concerns are flagged within six months. These updates ensure fairness, promote responsible development and give local governments the clarity to work effectively with retailers.

Sincerely,

Evan