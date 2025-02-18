Head Coach Scotty Bauman Said

“Mia and Taylor continue to put up high scores for our team. Mia has been a great addition to our team, and Taylor’s leadership on the floor has been a game-changer for us. Their performances are exactly what we need to keep pushing forward.”

Hampton’s Consistent Brilliance

Mia Hampton has been a dominant force for the Thunderbirds, proving her reliability and talent across multiple events. Against Utah State and #13 Stanford, Hampton delivered exceptional performances, helping the team to achieve back-to-back 196+ meets.

Against Utah State, Hampton posted impressive scores across three events, scoring a 9.775 on vault, 9.750 on bars, and a meet-best 9.875 on floor. Her ability to perform under pressure has made her a key contributor to the team’s overall success.

She continued her high-level performance against Stanford, improving her scores on both vault (9.825) and bars (9.800) while maintaining her stellar floor routine with a 9.850. Her ability to elevate her scores in big meets has been a key factor for the Flippin’ Birds this season.

Gull’s Senior Leadership Shines

Taylor Gull’s veteran presence was on full display this past week, earning her MPSF Specialist of the Week honors. She played a vital role in the Thunderbirds’ victory over Utah State with her standout performance on the floor.

In front of a big home crowd, Gull delivered an exceptional routine, earning a 9.900 and helping secure the team’s victory over Utah State. She carried that momentum into the meet against Stanford, where she posted a crucial 9.850, contributing to Southern Utah’s impressive 49.300 team score on the floor. Her routine not only helped the T-Birds outpace the #13-ranked Cardinal but also showed off the depth and talent within the SUU lineup.

Building Momentum

With Hampton’s continued excellence and Gull’s senior leadership, Southern Utah gymnastics is gaining momentum down the stretch. The Flippin’ Birds have a short break following a string of exciting home meets. As the Thunderbirds look ahead to the remainder of the season, these two athletes will undoubtedly continue to play pivotal roles in their team’s success in the final month of competition.

Next Up

The Flippin’ Birds will be on the road again for back-to-back conference meets in California, beginning with a showdown at Sacramento State on February 28 at 8:00 p.m. MT. The Thunderbirds will then make the short trip to Davis, California, to take on the Aggies on Sunday, March 2, at 3:00 p.m. MT. Both events will be available to watch on overnght.com, and live stat links will be available on the schedule page.