Priority Spotlight: Protecting Kids In the Digital Age For years, Utah has led the nation in putting parents back in the driver's seat when it comes to their kids' interactions with social media and online platforms. With S.B. 142 App Store Accountability Act, we are taking the next step to ensure that when a child downloads an app, they aren't unknowingly signing away their privacy, their data or their security. This bill isn't about restricting content—it's about making sure parents are involved when their kids enter into binding agreements with tech companies. Today, a child can download an app and blindly agree to terms and conditions that may grant companies access to their camera, microphone and personal data. S.B. 142 ensures that parents—not corporations—have the final say when it comes to their kids' digital contracts. This builds on Utah's previous work to protect kids from the harms of social media. Over the past few years, we've passed landmark laws requiring age verification for social media accounts and giving parents more tools to oversee their children's online activity. With S.B. 142, we are continuing to prioritize the safety of Utah's children in an increasingly digital world. On the Hill Celebrating Pharmacy Day on the Hill This week, we welcomed pharmacists, pharmacy students and healthcare advocates to the Capitol for Pharmacy Day on the Hill. This annual event showcases the essential role pharmacists play in our healthcare system—from ensuring safe medication use to expanding access to care for all Utahns. As a pharmacist myself, I strongly value the dedication and expertise these professionals bring to our communities. During my conversations with attendees, I was impressed by their knowledge, passion and commitment to advancing the future of pharmacy in Utah. Their advocacy is invaluable, and I remain committed to supporting policies that empower pharmacists and improve patient care for everyone. Red Bull Soapbox Derby Coming to Capitol Hill The Red Bull Soapbox Derby, an international event, will take place at the State Capitol on Saturday, June 14. Since 2000, our state has hosted over 1,100 events, generating approximately $3.7 billion in economic impact. From the 2002 Olympics to the Ironman World Championships, X Games, PGA Tour, State Games of America, NBA All-Star Game, and more—Utah's sports legacy is unparalleled, and the Soapbox Race adds another thrilling chapter to the story. Learn more about the event here. Honoring the Borgstrom Brothers: A Legacy of Sacrifice and Patriotism

The Borgstrom brothers—Clyde, Rolon, Rulon and Leroy from Thatcher, Utah, each answered the call to serve during World War II, ultimately paying the ultimate price for their country. Between March and August 1944, the family suffered an unimaginable loss with all four sons killed in combat. Their sacrifice drew national attention, leading President Franklin D. Roosevelt to discharge their youngest brother Boyd from military service to prevent further loss. To honor their legacy, State Route 102 in Tremonton and Thatcher, Utah, has been officially designated as the Borgstrom Brothers Memorial Highway. This recognition serves as a lasting tribute to their courage and a reminder of the deep personal cost of freedom. May their story continue to inspire future generations with gratitude and reverence. Legislative Highlights H.B. 249 Nuclear Power Amendments What It Does

● H.B. 249 lays the foundation for Utah to become the next energy innovation hub by leveraging new and emerging energy technologies to drive economic growth, create jobs and continue providing Utahns with safe, reliable and affordable power.

● The bill’s three main components—the Utah Energy Council, Energy Development Zones and the Nuclear Energy Consortium—will work in tandem to ensure Utah leads in energy innovation and development.

● They will facilitate project financing, develop policy recommendations, foster nuclear energy partnerships, support workforce development programs and create necessary regulatory frameworks. Why It Matters

● Energy costs affect more than just utility bills—they impact the price of everything from groceries and transportation to everyday goods.

● Utah currently has the cheapest electricity in the nation, and we are committed to keeping it that way.

● As Utah’s energy needs grow—especially in emerging sectors like AI—we must at least triple our current energy production by 2050.

● By paving the way for next-generation technology, such as small modular nuclear reactors, we are setting our state on a strong trajectory to meet this goal.

● By positioning Utah as a leader in energy innovation, we are securing a bright future for our state and helping ensure that the cost of living remains sustainable for all. S.J.R. 6 Joint Resolution Supporting State Jurisdiction Under the Principle of Federalism What it does ● Reaffirms Utah’s sovereignty under the Tenth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, asserting the state’s authority to enact laws that address local needs.

● Calls on the federal government to respect the balance of power between states and the federal government.

● Underscores the principle of federalism by discouraging excessive federal intervention in state affairs.

● Addresses the impact of the “Loper Bright” decision in advocating for limited federal government impositions on state authority and supporting the overturning of the Chevron Doctrine, which has allowed federal agencies broad discretion in interpreting laws.

● Encourages Utah state agencies to evaluate federal regulations to ensure they are legally justified and do not infringe upon state powers.

● Advocates for a clear division of power between state and federal governments, preserving the rights of Utah and its citizens.

● Directs that copies of the resolution be sent to the U.S. Senate and House leaders, as well as Utah’s congressional delegation to advocate for state jurisdiction. Why it matters ● Utah has a long history of effectively managing its own affairs, from balancing budgets to addressing local challenges.

● Federal overreach has imposed unnecessary burdens and caused harm to our state’s economy and communities.

● This resolution affirms that Utah should retain control over laws and policies affecting its residents without undue federal government interference.

● By preserving the balance of power between state and federal government, this resolution stands for the rights and autonomy of Utah and its citizens. S.B. 64 Medical Cannabis Amendments What it does

● Improves surveillance guidelines to ensure medical cannabis is stored and distributed safely.

● Updates licensing processes for medical cannabis pharmacies to improve efficiency and ensure compliance with safety and distribution standards.

● Allows patients to use telehealth services to get certified for medical cannabis to better accommodate individuals who cannot attend their appointments in person. Why it matters

● Every year, we reevaluate and make adjustments to Utah’s medical cannabis program to ensure it remains safe, efficient and accessible for those suffering from chronic pain or serious ailments while preventing its misuse.

● By improving surveillance, streamlining licensing procedures and expanding telehealth services, this bill helps to ensure the safe use of medical cannabis for those who truly may benefit from it. S.B. 24 Child Abuse and Torture Amendments What it does

● Makes penalties more harsh for child abusers by elevating child torture from a second-degree felony to a first-degree felony.

● Adds the offense of child torture to the list of offenses for which imprisonment is mandatory.

● Allows a judge to impose a mandatory minimum sentence of four years to life, seven years to life or 10 years to life, based on their discretion.

● Creates a new offense category by expanding the definition of aggravated child abuse to include both physical and psychological abuse over an extended period. Why it matters

● This action responds to a growing number of child torture cases nationwide, including a few high-profile incidents in Utah.

● Under current law, first-time offenders may not face prison time, as incarceration is typically recommended only for those with an extensive criminal history.

● This legislation seeks to strengthen penalties and ensure greater accountability for these horrific crimes.

● Beyond punishment, the bill offers victims a path to healing, helping children understand they are not at fault. We want every child facing abuse to know they are supported, and that help is available. S.B. 98 Parental Education on Student Use of Technology Amendments What it does

● Directs the Utah State Board of Education to create a brief video for parents outlining the safety and legal risks students may face when using technology.

● Currently, school health curriculum includes instruction on criminally prohibited activities, such as the distribution of sexually explicit images. While students receive this education in school, many parents may not understand the risks their children encounter online.

● This video aims to bridge the knowledge gap between parents and students, ensuring families are better equipped to navigate the risks that come with digital communication, specifically the danger of sexting (sending, receiving, or forwarding sexually explicit messages, photographs, or videos, primarily between mobile phones). Why it matters

● There is an urgent need for awareness and protective measures in today’s digital landscape.

● Communicating online opens the door to being targeted by online predators, many of whom operate outside the country and can be highly skilled at gathering personal information.

● Raising awareness and taking proactive steps to educate parents and students is crucial to protecting Utah’s youth from these serious threats. S.B. 181 Housing Affordability Amendments What It Does ● Establishes the Olene Walker State Housing Fund, which will utilize diverse funding sources—including federal grants, paybacks, private donations and legislative appropriations—to support housing initiatives such as preserving, rehabilitating, building and renewing housing across Utah. Why It Matters ● Rising home prices and shortages require us to find innovative funding solutions.

● Getting rid of red tape in the housing market means faster and more effective support for housing development.

● With our previous initiatives and ongoing efforts, we will ensure the American Dream of homeownership remains attainable in Utah—keeping our great state the best place for families to live. S.B. 178 Devices in Public Schools What it does ● Up until now, there has been no statewide policy on cellphone use in schools.

● S.B. 178 establishes a new standard by creating a state default policy to restrict cellphone use during classroom hours, replacing the previous approach of unlimited use.

● Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) will still have autonomy and flexibility to create policies tailored to fit their schools’ needs.

● This could include anything from allowing more access in classrooms to further limiting use during lunch, recess or in hallways.

● School districts are also directed to create a policy that allows exceptions for device use during emergencies, medical needs, safety threats or for individual education plans. ● Additionally, the State Board of Education can create model policies that will help guide LEAs in implementing these changes.

Why it matters

● Currently, 97% of students use their phones during school hours, and 72% of high school teachers report cell phone distraction as a major issue.

● Research shows that limiting smartphone use leads to improved test scores, a decline in bullying and fewer psychological-related healthcare visits among students.

● The negative impact of smartphone use on student focus and academic success is clear, making it crucial to act.

● This bill empowers school districts, teachers and students to create a more focused and productive learning environment.

● Instead of schools having to minimize damage of cellphones, this approach will help schools tailor policies to use technology in smart and productive ways for student success. A Small Update for Better Waste Management

S.B. 63 Waste Tire Recycling Amendments, which helps ensure waste tires are responsibly disposed of in a way that best supports our rural communities, had a small change that helps with the work to improve waste management efficiency. We changed the definition for "shredded tires," which increases the size of shredded tires to an 8 inch square, and reverted to the existing definition of "chipped tire."