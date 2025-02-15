From Nick Thiriot, Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute

February 13, 2025 (Salt Lake City) – July 1, 2024 estimates produced by the Utah Population Committee indicate Utah’s population reached 3,506,838, an increase of 50,392 residents since July 1, 2023. These estimates reflect a post-COVID-19 era and moderately high growth from the last few years.

“In 2024, Utah experienced a slight deceleration in population growth for the second year in a row, with net migration and natural increase almost equally driving growth,” said Emily Harris, Senior Demographer at the Gardner Institute. “Utah’s recent shift from natural increase to net migration as the primary source of growth represents a continuation of COVID-19 trends, though this year’s data shows a slowing of that initial post-pandemic pattern.”

Key findings from the policy brief include the following:

Population growth remained strong but slowed to 1.5% in 2024, down from 1.6% in 2023. Components of Change – Net migration and natural increase contributed almost equally to growth, with net migration accounting for 52% of new residents and natural increase accounting for 48% of new residents.

Twenty-one counties grew in 2024, with half of those counties’ growth driven by net migration. Fastest Growing County – Tooele County experienced the fastest population growth (3.1%) for a population over 5,000, and Piute, Utah, Washington, Rich, Iron, and Wasatch counties grew by over 2.0%.

The Utah Population Committee (UPC), chaired and staffed by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, produced Utah’s state and county population estimates for July 1, 2024. The 2024 estimates incorporate the most recent 2020 decennial census data, released in August 2021. This postcensal series will extend from July 1, 2020, until the next decennial census in 2030.

