Building a Stronger Future for Utah
Week 4 of the legislative session means we are officially halfway through the 2025 General Session, and there’s already been so much accomplished! From strengthening public safety to expanding education opportunities for students and securing energy for Utah’s future, we continue to work hard tackling the issues that matter most and will have lasting benefits for generations to come.
Stay engaged with the process by visiting le.utah.gov, where you can watch live streams, check daily schedules, and dive into the details of the legislation shaping our state. Your voice matters—let’s keep the momentum going!
Iron County Constituents
I strive to take every opportunity to engage with and listen to my constituents because your voices matter most. This week, I had the privilege of stepping away from meetings and presentations to attend lunch with the Utah Association of Realtors. While there, I enjoyed meeting Jenny Vossler and others from the Iron County Board of Realtors. Later, during floor time, I was honored to host Jenny by my side on the House floor.
I also had the pleasure of meeting Ayda Ramsay from Canyon View High School—a talented artist who recently received a scholarship for her outstanding work and dedication to her craft. It’s always inspiring to see young individuals pursuing their passions with such determination. Thank you Ayda for coming to visit with me on the Capitol and congratulations on all your hard work!
Later in the week, I received a stack of postcards from many of you sharing your thoughts and positions on the bills we’re discussing this session. As I read through them, I was encouraged by the engagement and passion shown by people of all ages in our community. Your feedback is invaluable, and it motivates me to work even harder on your behalf.
Bills of mine that passed in committees this week
While I love engaging with all my constituents, I make sure to stay focused and get the job done up here at the Capitol. This week, I presented four of my bills, all of which passed with favorable recommendations.
Here’s where a few more of my bills stand:
|It’s an honor to represent District 71 and work on policies that will benefit our community. As always, I’m here to listen and advocate for what matters most to you. Thank you for your continued support and engagement!
I would love to hear from you!
District 71
Representative Rex Shipp
Facebook: Rex Shipp
