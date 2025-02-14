Iron County Constituents

I strive to take every opportunity to engage with and listen to my constituents because your voices matter most. This week, I had the privilege of stepping away from meetings and presentations to attend lunch with the Utah Association of Realtors. While there, I enjoyed meeting Jenny Vossler and others from the Iron County Board of Realtors. Later, during floor time, I was honored to host Jenny by my side on the House floor.

I also had the pleasure of meeting Ayda Ramsay from Canyon View High School—a talented artist who recently received a scholarship for her outstanding work and dedication to her craft. It’s always inspiring to see young individuals pursuing their passions with such determination. Thank you Ayda for coming to visit with me on the Capitol and congratulations on all your hard work!

Later in the week, I received a stack of postcards from many of you sharing your thoughts and positions on the bills we’re discussing this session. As I read through them, I was encouraged by the engagement and passion shown by people of all ages in our community. Your feedback is invaluable, and it motivates me to work even harder on your behalf.