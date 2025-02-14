A Cedar City man with a criminal history dating back to 1988 has accepted plea deals in two separate cases this week, resolving multiple charges from incidents in 2024.

Ernest Robert Miller, 73, was arrested on August 12, 2024, after police received reports of a man exposing himself near the Southern Utah University (SUU) campus.

According to court documents, Miller was wearing a makeshift loincloth fashioned from a pair of sweatpants that left his genitals partially exposed.

Responding officers arrived at the scene and observed Miller standing up from a seated position, at which point “his genitals were fully exposed,” the report states. One officer noted that Miller’s clothing “failed to cover his private parts, and he made no effort to conceal himself in a public place.”

Miller reportedly told police he had been playing basketball and that “no one cared” about his attire. However, officers noted that the incident occurred in a high-traffic area frequently visited by students, families, and children.

“The wanted disregarded for being in the public especially in a public area where there are known to be lots of children’s [sic] and family makes me believe that if he is released he will do it again,” the affidavit stated.

A background check confirmed Miller is a registered sex offender, which enhanced the lewdness charge to a third-degree felony. Law enforcement cited concerns that his disregard for being in a public space posed an ongoing risk to the community, requesting he receive no bail.

Miller pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony for lewdness by a sex offender charge last week.

Just two months after Miller was arrested for lewdness he was booked into the Iron County Jail again on several charges. This time, all related to drugs.

Miller’s second arrest occurred on October 28, 2024, following an investigation by the Iron County Narcotics Task Force.

According to the affidavit, officers were conducting follow-up interviews related to another case when they uncovered text messages linking Miller to drug distribution. These conversations detailed the sale of prescription opioids and marijuana, with Miller admitting to selling his medication multiple times.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for Miller’s residence, leading to the discovery of paraphernalia, marijuana, and methamphetamine. Officers also seized multiple knives, two tasers, and other dangerous weapons.

Miller was originally charged with:

Second-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance

Third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance

Unlawful possession of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Under a plea agreement, Miller pleaded guilty to distribution of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony. The other charges were dismissed.

Court records show Miller’s criminal record goes back decades, with convictions for simple assault, attempted burglary, and multiple drug- and alcohol-related offenses. His history also includes prior sex-related crimes, leading to his classification as a registered sex offender.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced for both cases on April 16, 2025.