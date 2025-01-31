Hello all; The first week has been completed for the Utah Legislative session for 2025. Important work on key priorities includes positioning Utah as an energy leader, supporting education, fostering economic growth and delivering strategic tax cuts to put more of your hard-earned money back into your pocket, all with a commitment to fiscal responsibility and sustainable solutions.

As your senator, I appreciate hearing your thoughts on the policies you support or oppose. Your feedback matters. I’m fortunate to have an intern helping manage this busy session. To schedule a meeting, reach out to Abby at [email protected] or 385-441-0604.

Priority Spotlight: Powering Utah’s Future

This year, our motto at the Utah Legislature is Powering Utah’s Future. Along with meeting the needs of today, we are also planning for 100 years down the line to keep Utah’s energy affordable and strong. Ultimately, planning for now and the future keeps the American Dream attainable with affordable housing, a plentiful water supply, and allowing our educational institutions to soar to even greater heights. Additionally, advancements in space technology and air taxi infrastructure have made our economy and transportation stronger than ever.

Our blueprint lays the tracks for continued success by prioritizing the things that matter most – education, family, innovation, energy, affordable housing and more – we are charting a strong path for generations to come and keeping our state the best in the nation.

Learn more about our 2025 blueprint and find other helpful information here.

State of the State: Celebrating Utah’s Strengths and Shaping Our Future

The governor gave his State of the State address last week, where he discussed why Utah is consistently ranked number one: the exceptional people of our state. I share his sentiment and look forward to working with him and other lawmakers as we build a lasting and prosperous future for our state.

Listen to Gov. Cox’s address here.

Washington County Youth Coalition: Empowering the Next Generation of Leaders

I had the great pleasure of visiting with the Washington County Youth Council, where we heard about their outstanding work and discussed how we can collaborate to make a positive impact in our communities. It is always a pleasure to meet such driven and intelligent youth, and I am grateful for their dedication to making southern Utah an even better place to live.

Bills Highlights:

S.B. 25 Postretirement Reemployment for Emergency Services Workers

What it does

● S.B. 25 adjusted the earnings limit for retirees returning to work in affiliated emergency services roles, such as firefighters, paramedics and emergency medical technicians.

● Specifically, it allows these retirees to earn up to $15,000 or half of their average salary, whichever amount is lower and still keep their retirement benefits.

Why it matters

● This adjustment provides retirees with a clear process for supplementing their income by serving in vital emergency roles, such as EMS and firefighting, without risking their retirement benefits.

S.B. 17 Services for DoD Civilian Employees

What it does

● S.B. 17 supports Department of Defense (DoD) civilian employees and their families by addressing key challenges to attract and retain top talent essential to critical missions, including:

● Professional Licensing Exemptions: DoD employees and their spouses can seamlessly continue their careers in Utah, as they are exempt from occupational and professional licensure requirements, provided they hold valid licenses from other jurisdictions.

● In-State Tuition Residency: Grants in-state tuition eligibility at Utah higher education institutions to DoD employees and their families, making higher education more accessible and affordable.

● K-12 Education Requirements: Helps children of DoD employees smoothly transition into Utah’s K-12 education system by addressing key requirements, ensuring a seamless educational experience for military families.

Why it matters

● S.B. 17 is a forward-thinking piece of legislation designed to enhance support for DoD civilian employees who are crucial to fulfilling the military missions in Utah.

● Over the years, the DoD has encouraged states to implement innovative solutions to better serve military families and their unique needs. Utah has risen to this challenge, earning national recognition as a leader in community-based quality-of-life programs for military service members and civilian employees.

S.B. 55 Unauthorized Use of Residential Real Property Amendments

What it does

● S.B. 55 strengthens protections for property owners by enabling law enforcement to act more swiftly and effectively to remove squatters.

● It increases criminal penalties for squatters who damage property or try to illegally sell or rent properties they do not own.

● These measures help safeguard neighborhoods, deter repeat offenses and ensure property owners can regain control of their homes more quickly.

Why it matters

● Unlawful occupancy of vacant homes is a growing issue, especially with second homes and vacation properties.

● Squatters not only cause significant damage but also leave property owners feeling helpless and communities vulnerable.

● Utahns deserve the peace of mind knowing their homes are safe, even when they’re away. This bill helps provide that security, making sure homes stay protected and neighborhoods remain safe.

S.B. 39 Education Testing Amendments

What it does

● S.B. 39 streamlines standardized testing for students in grades 3-10 by establishing a uniform assessment structure, creating consistency across these grades.

● Additionally, the bill would create a 15-member parent committee to provide input on educational assessment standards.

Why it matters

● It addresses challenges in student assessments, improving their effectiveness and providing a clearer, more accurate picture of student proficiency.

● By aligning testing practices with current educational standards, these updates offer a deeper understanding of student performance, ultimately supporting better outcomes for Utah’s students.

S.B. 62 Spaceport Exploration Committee

What it does

● S.B. 62 takes a bold step in positioning Utah as the next frontier of space exploration by establishing a committee to explore the possibility of building a spaceport in Utah.

● The committee will dive into the opportunities, challenges and potential benefits, paving the way for Utah to further its standing in the space industry.

● The exploratory committee will assess the feasibility of establishing a spaceport in Utah, which could serve as a hub for space exploration, satellite missions and scientific research.

Why it matters

● Utah’s aerospace sector drives 20% of our economy, employing 300,000 Utahns and partnering with industry leaders like Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

● A spaceport could expand Utah’s role in the global space economy, fostering innovation, creating high-paying jobs and solidifying our reputation as a leader in aerospace and defense.

● By investing in the future of space exploration, we are paving the way for the next frontier of possibility.

Your Guide to Getting Involved in the Legislative Process

We know that the work we do during the legislative session can feel daunting, which is why we’ve created a webpage to help you get involved and stay engaged. Public participation is vital to developing better policies for all Utahns, and we want to make it easier for you to follow the issues that matter most to you.

The website includes helpful video tutorials to guide you through navigating the legislative website (le.utah.gov) and making the most of its resources.

Check it out here: senate.utah.gov/getting- involved

In case you missed it (ICYMI):

● Powering Utah’s future: Investing in energy innovation for a stronger tomorrow

● Opinion: The Utah Senate majority’s blueprint for 2025

● Opinion: Realigning higher education with opportunity to secure Utah’s future

● Opinion: Taking on Big Social Media — protecting kids, one bold move at a time

● Vickers led charge to harness Utah’s efforts to address mental health crisis

● Preserving the ‘Utah Dream’: Legislative leaders outline bold plans on nuclear energy and higher ed

● Instagram: Capitol Tour with Sen. Sandall

Thank you for your continued support as I work hard to serve our area at the Utah Legislature. Please reach out anytime with questions, feedback, or ideas.