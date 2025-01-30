A Passion for Gymnastics

Kendall’s path in gymnastics began when her mother enrolled her in classes as a young child. “All her friends had daughters the same age, so I went in with a bunch of her friends,” McGuire explained. “After a while, everyone else dropped out, but it just stuck for me. It was a good way to get my energy out.”

The challenge and adrenaline of gymnastics captivated her, leading her to choose it over volleyball, a sport her mother played at the collegiate level. Reflecting on the influence gymnastics has had on her, she shared, “You learn work ethic really quickly, and you learn to be there for others. It teaches you how to handle pressure and stay focused.”

Overcoming Adversity

Kendall faced a significant challenge at the age of 15 when she suffered a severe back injury, herniating two discs and tearing another. The road to recovery was grueling, requiring extensive rehabilitation and unwavering belief in her ability to return to the sport she loved.

Though she competed through pain for some time, McGuire attributes the facilities and trainers at SUU to having played a pivotal role in her ability to compete today. “It was a whole lot of other people believing in me and telling me I could still do it, to instill that confidence in myself again. A lot of hours of rehab, and honestly, the biggest piece of success I think, was the SUU facility here. My trainers here were a huge help. The weight room was a huge help.” McGuire continued, “I’m feeling better than I ever have and ready to tackle college gym.”

Balancing Academics and Athletics

The life of a student-athlete includes some incredible challenges. Balancing the rigorous demands of college athletics with academic responsibilities is no small feat, but McGuire has found her rhythm. “I like [college] better than high school, honestly,” she said. “The professors here are willing to work with you to be successful. I also use resources like the Ath Lab and organize everything on Canvas to stay on top of assignments.”

With all the demands on her time, McGuire focuses on using her time efficiently to help meet and exceed expectations. “If I have an extra hour in between classes, I’ll try and crank out an assignment there so that way, I’m not worrying about school in the gym. I try to keep them very separate.”

Career Highlights

Among Kendall’s proudest moments in gymnastics is her performance on bars at the Best of Utah meet last year. “That was a really big moment for me. I struggled a lot with bars in the preseason, and then to hit a bar routine at a meet as monumental as that was a really great feeling, and I knew my whole team was behind me.”

This year, debuting on vault has brought her immense joy. “Vault is my favorite event right now,” she said with a smile. “Everyone’s so supportive of me, and it’s been a great time.” McGuire has been on the verge of making the vault lineup all season, competing twice in the exhibition spot.

A Rising Star in Sports Media

Beyond gymnastics, Kendall has taken on the role of football sideline reporter for Southern Utah’s ESPN+ broadcast, a position that aligns perfectly with her long-term aspirations. Growing up in a sports-loving family, she idolized trailblazing women in sports media like Erin Andrews and Cynthia Frelund. “You don’t see a whole lot of women in sports and sports media broadcasting, and I think whenever I did see someone working in sports that was female, it was just really inspiring because it’s something I love so much, and I’m so passionate about. And to know that I could be there one day just made me want to strive for that goal.”

Kendall’s athletic background has equipped her with invaluable skills for sideline reporting. “The biggest one is how to thrive under pressure,” she explained. “When you’re on the sidelines, it’s a lot like competing. You have to think quickly, stay calm, and deliver your best performance.”

Preparation is key for game days, and Kendall works closely with play-by-play announcer Spencer McLaughlin to uncover compelling stories. “If he finds a really cool game stat in his research for play-by-play, he’ll send it my way and ask if I can do some digging. Or if he has an idea, he’ll shoot one my way. But I like to watch trends from our own football team and then clearly pick up on some from the other school as well.” McGuire spends a significant amount of time preparing for gameday. “I write down any key details that I know I want to have in my story, and I make sure I have those as memorized as possible.”

Looking Ahead

McGuire’s goals are as ambitious as they are inspiring. In gymnastics, she aims to become a consistent three-event competitor for SUU. “I know I have it in me. I know my coaches believe in me to do it. So, to be that solid three-event kid like Ellie Cacciola . Vault, bars, and floor, I just want to be in those lineups. Score 9.850 or better, have consistency, and exude confidence so that those around me are confident as well.”

In sports media, she dreams of working with the Jacksonville Jaguars or joining the NFL Network, perhaps as a contributor to “Good Morning Football.” “To go work in sideline reporting out of college would be an incredible opportunity. My main goal is clearly NFL Network. Either sideline reporting or Good Morning Football. Just being in the atmosphere of freely talking about any and all things football.”

Her time at SUU has been instrumental in her growth, thanks to the support of mentors like Professor Hayden Coombs. “Before I even took a class, Hayden had me under his wing,” she shared. “His passion for sports communication is contagious, and he’s showing me what’s possible if you’re willing to work hard.”

Motivated by Passion

For Kendall, the key to balancing her many roles lies in remembering why she started. “A good friend of mine often says, “You do gymnastics because a little version of you fell in love with it” A reminder that keeps her pushing forward even on the most challenging days. “I’m pursuing sports media because it combines everything I love: sports, storytelling, and connecting with people.”

With her drive, resilience, and passion, Kendall McGuire is poised to leave a lasting mark at SUU and beyond, both as an athlete and a communicator.

