Coach Don Don Williams Said

“The infield has worked really hard to be a cohesive unit on the field this year. They bring a lot of grit to the program and I expect them to elevate this year.”

Ariyana Miranda : The Powerhouse

Redshirt senior Ariyana Miranda is back to lead the charge after a stellar junior season that saw her put up numbers that cemented her place in program history. Miranda played in nearly every game in 2024, slashing .310/.614 while slugging 11 home runs — the second-most on the team and tied for the fifth-most in a single season in school history. Her 45 hits included nine doubles and a triple, and she drove the offense with her ability to change the game with one swing.

Before arriving at SUU, Miranda made her mark at Eastern Kentucky, where she was a key contributor from the start, consistently hitting for power and driving in runs. Now entering her final season, Miranda’s combination of experience, leadership, and pop in the lineup makes her a player to watch in 2025.

Laurie Cooke : The Steady Hand at Shortstop

Senior Laurie Cooke proved to be a defensive rock in 2024, locking down the shortstop position with a solid .927 fielding percentage while providing a steady bat at the plate. Cooke strung together a 12-game hitting streak last season and finished with a .294 average, 35 hits, three triples, and nine RBIs.

Cooke’s journey to SUU started at Newman University, where she established herself as a well-rounded player with speed, consistency, and defensive prowess. Her ability to contribute in all facets of the game makes her a key piece of the Thunderbirds’ lineup, and she’ll be counted on again to provide stability and leadership up the middle.

Arianna Ramirez : The Rising Star

Sophomore Arianna Ramirez flashed her potential in 2024, appearing in 49 games and showing her ability to handle collegiate pitching. Ramirez finished her freshman season with a .266 batting average, five home runs, and 18 RBIs while adding eight doubles and a .427 slugging percentage.

As she heads into her sophomore campaign, Ramirez will look to build on her debut season and become a bigger presence both at the plate and in the field. Her power and versatility give the Thunderbirds another dynamic weapon in their infield arsenal.

New Additions Add Depth and Firepower

The Thunderbirds didn’t just sit still during the offseason. They added key players expected to make an immediate impact, headlined by Tessa Hokanson , a transfer from the College of Southern Idaho. Hokanson’s resume speaks for itself — Region 18 Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference honors. She brings elite-level talent and a winning pedigree that will elevate the T-Birds in 2025.

Incoming freshman Tawnie Mozeris also joins the fold after a decorated high school career in Arizona. A three-time All-Region honoree, Mozeris’ glove will be a welcome addition. Her range and speed, combined with her work ethic, could make her a breakout star early in her collegiate career.

Poised for Success

With Miranda’s power, Cooke’s consistency, Ramirez’s potential, and the spark from Hokanson and Mozeris, the Thunderbirds’ infield is stacked with talent and poised to be one of the team’s biggest strengths this season.

The 2025 journey begins February 7th in Las Vegas, where the Thunderbirds will look to build on their historic success and take another big step forward. Stay tuned because this team is ready to make some noise.

