Coach Don Don Williams Said

“We return some valuable experience to our outfield, and with the addition of our newcomers, our depth brings more speed and versatile weapons. I expect our outfield to bring some crucial outs to our defense this year while also being a big piece of our offensive puzzle.”

Veteran Leadership

Alayah Toscano

Junior | Corona, California

Toscano returns as the anchor of the Thunderbirds’ outfield, coming off a stellar sophomore season where she started all 50 games. The California native proved her durability and consistency, racking up 31 hits, including four doubles, and driving in nine runs while crossing the plate 19 times. Toscano’s defensive reliability has been a hallmark since her freshman campaign, where she posted a .950 fielding percentage in 16 games. Her high school accolades, including a .557 batting average her senior year and All-CIF First Team recognition, highlight the elite skillset she continues to bring to Cedar City. Expect Toscano to be a sparkplug in the lineup and a steady hand in the field.

Taralyn Ollison

Sophomore | Murrieta, California

Ollison made her presence felt in 2024, appearing in 44 games as a defensive specialist. Though her offensive opportunities were limited, the freshman showcased a sharp glove and an instinctive feel for the game. With a year of experience under her belt, Ollison will look to take her game to the next level while continuing to provide reliable defensive coverage in the outfield.

Belle Freund

Sophomore | Tempe, Arizona

Freund is another returning defensive standout who played in 23 games during her freshman season. Last season, she moved to the outfield to help provide depth. While she had fewer chances at the plate, her defensive contributions were invaluable to the Thunderbirds’ success. Freund’s relentless work ethic and drive to improve will make her an asset as she battles for a more significant role in the lineup.

Fresh Faces

Michaella Salvatierra

Freshman | Chula Vista, California

Few players arrive with as impressive a résumé as Salvatierra. A proven winner, she was part of the 2021 14u Alliance Tier 1 National Championship team and earned All-Tournament honors. Salvatierra also helped her high school team to CIF state and league titles, picking up Offensive MVP honors and First Team All-League recognition in her senior season. Her ability to make an immediate offensive impact makes her a name to watch in her debut season.

Aubrie Burgos

Freshman | Peoria, Arizona

Burgos joins the Thunderbirds from Sandra Day O’Connor High School, bringing a competitive edge to the roster. Burgos’ versatility and athleticism will help her adapt quickly to the collegiate game. She’s expected to push for playing time and add depth to the Thunderbirds’ outfield unit.

Isabella Knight

Freshman | West Jordan, Utah

Knight’s accolades are hard to ignore. A two-time Second Team All-State and three-time First Team All-Region honoree, she’s no stranger to delivering in big moments. Knight’s balanced skill set and championship pedigree will make her a valuable contributor as she adjusts to the speed and intensity of college softball.

Season Outlook

With Toscano leading the charge, the Thunderbirds’ outfield looks primed to deliver in 2025. The blend of veteran stability and youthful energy gives Southern Utah the tools to compete at a high level. Toscano, Ollison, and Freund bring experience and a calm presence to the field, while Salvatierra, Burgos, and Knight add firepower and potential.

If this group gels early, the Thunderbirds’ outfield could become one of the most reliable and exciting units in the conference. Keep an eye on these players as they aim to make a statement this season.

