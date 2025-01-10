From Michelle Schmitt, Utah Dep. of Alcoholic Beverage Services

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Governor Spencer Cox and Utah underage drinking prevention leaders celebrate the state’s 12th annual Parents Empowered Month. The awareness month, declared by former Governor Herbert in 2013 and renewed by Governor Cox in 2023, highlights the effectiveness of the Parents Empowered statewide campaign to prevent underage drinking in Utah. To mark the occasion, the Parents Empowered workgroup celebrates 2024 successes, including the more than one million Utahns reached by the campaign message, and looks ahead to goals for 2025.

“The future of our state depends on the well-being of our children, and that starts with protecting them from the dangers of underage drinking. Through initiatives like Parents Empowered, we’re working to safeguard young minds from the long-term, often irreversible harm caused by underage drinking,” said Gov. Cox. “I’m deeply grateful to the Parents Empowered workgroup for their unwavering dedication and commitment to preventing alcohol use among our youth.”

The Parents Empowered campaign is overseen by Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) and is driven by a workgroup made up of local community members from across Utah. Parents Empowered is excited to start 2025 strong by tapping into research from Utah’s Student Health and Risk Prevention (SHARP) survey which indicates that nine out of ten kids who sense strong disapproval from their parents choose to not drink alcohol. Parents Empowered’s newest campaign shares the message that parents and caregivers should communicate their strong disapproval of underage drinking.

“Parents have more influence than they realize,” said Tiffany Clason, Executive Director of Utah’s Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services. “When parents clearly communicate their strong disapproval, it creates boundaries that guide kids toward healthier decisions, including staying alcohol-free.”

Reaching Utahns

In 2024, Parents Empowered community partnership projects were active in 11 communities, using unique attention-grabbing art and imagery to instill youth alcohol prevention messaging to an estimated 1.1 million Utahns, nearly one-third of Utah’s population. Plans for 2025 include continued community outreach, with 14 new projects already underway, and deepening partnerships to make an even greater impact within our state.

“This year’s campaign reflects the dedication of families, communities, and organizations across the state,” said Clason. “Reaching an estimated 1.1 million Utahns in 2024 is an important metric, but we’re excited to build on this momentum in 2025 to continue to protect Utah’s youth.”

Key Underage Drinking Statistics

In Utah, 13,000 of Utah children reported drinking in the past 30 days (2023 SHARP).

Underage drinking in Utah has continued to trend downward since 2005, with a 60% decrease in lifetime use; a 71% decrease in regular 30-day use; and a 72% decrease in binge drinking among Utah youth in sixth, eighth, 10th and 12th grades (2023 SHARP).

Utah underage drinking rates are declining faster than the national average (Monitoring the Future Survey).

Youth who drink before age 15 are four times more likely to develop alcohol dependence compared to those who wait until 21.

Practical Steps for Parents

Studies show that children who have regular, open communication with their parents about the dangers of alcohol are significantly less likely to drink. Parents are encouraged to take these three simple steps:

Bonding: Spend time with your children, listen to their concerns, and foster a trusting relationship. Boundaries: Communicate “no underage drinking” rules and expectations Monitoring: Be aware of your child’s social circles, activities, and whereabouts.

For more information, resources, and ways to get involved, visit ParentsEmpowered.org.