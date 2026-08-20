He was born on October 25th, 1944, in Milford, UT to Janet Rollins and Marion Henry Walker.

After graduation from Milford High School, Tom served in the Army National Guard during the Vietnam War. Later he obtained his B.S. Degree in Psychology from the College of Southern Utah, and then went on to do graduate work at Utah State University where he obtained his Master’s Degree in Education.

His summer employment for 10 years was at the Lodge in Bryce Canyon National Park. The last three years at Bryce, he was employed as manager of the Lodge. It was his favorite place on earth, where he made lasting friendships and memories. After retirement, he worked as a tour guide of the national parks for many years. He also moonlighted during the school year as the assistant manager of the Town and Country Restaurant in Cedar City where he met his wife, Carol. They were married in the St. George Temple on June 25, 1976. Together they have four wonderful children.

In 1971, he began teaching as a Special Education Teacher. He pioneered the program in Southern Utah. His class consisted of children from five counties. Tom was instrumental in bringing the Special Olympics to Cedar City and the students participated in the International Special Olympics as well. Through his hard work and dedication of 33 years in Special Education, he created a program and culture for those with special needs that left a lasting impact on every student and family.

Over the span of his career, he held many other positions in the school district, including Assistant Middle School Principal, North Elementary Principal, District Director of Special Education and Special Ed. Program Auditor for the Utah Office of Education. Tom received many accolades including the “Don Quixote Award” for “fighting mad battles that aren’t your own”, the Superintendent’s Award, the Power of the Dream Award, Utah State Legislature Award for Outstanding Service to Education, and the Utah PTA Association “Golden Apple” Award for excellence in education.

He volunteered for many community events and charities, including three years as the director of Care and Share, board member of the Cedar City Library, and helped with the Utah Summer Games for 11 years delivering water to all the events.

Tom had a great passion for scouting and served as a scout master helping countless young men earn their Eagle Scout Award. After a lifetime of scouting, he received the Silver Beaver Award.

Tom was valiant to his many callings in the church which included serving with the Young Men, Bishopric Member, Bishop, Counselor in the Stake Presidency, Stake Clerk and as a temple worker. He was known for his unmatched organizational skills, beautiful handwriting and meticulous notes. He had a strong testimony of the Savior and His atonement.

He is survived by his wife Carol, sister Karen Griffiths, children Gena Nelson (Steve), Thayne (Brittny), Derek (Harmony), and Stephanie Shaheen (Hunter), 14 grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents: Marion and Janet Walker and siblings: Richard Walker, Pat Yero, and Mike Walker.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 2nd, 2026, at 11:00 AM at the Cedar North Stake Center, 95 N. 2125 W. Viewings will be held Thursday, October 1st from 6:00-8:00 PM at Southern Utah Mortuary, 190 N. 300 W., and Friday prior to the funeral from 9:30-10:30 AM at the church. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. To watch the livestream of the service and share online condolences, please visit www.mortuary.org.